Here’s The Haunted Ship Schedule For 2022 Halloween Season

Local Photographer Will Be Setup At Billings Park Days
As much as I can I like to support local businesses. Yeah, a lot of us still shop at big box stores and entities like Amazon for household essentials, but so many local people offer awesome goods and services. The Wife and I have a pretty decent art collection, and...
West Duluth’s 2022 Spirit Valley Days Features A Full Schedule of Events
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Book Sale by Friends of the Library (West Duluth Library) Proceeds go to help funding the Library. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Italian American Club – Sandwich and Sausage Sale (Mr. D’s Bar & Grill) 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Open House Health & Resource...
Save Money On Beer And Shop For Vinyl At Earth Rider
I've never not been into vinyl albums, but I have gone for long stints without having a record player. I even got rid of a bunch of records years ago, and kind of regret it. I say that I kind of do because of the space they take up, and as much as I appreciate the sound and depth of music from vinyl, I seem to gravitate to the ease of digital music.
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Popular Canal Park Restaurant Is Expanding To Island Lake Area
Earlier this month the owners of the very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar in Canal Park opened Lake Ave DriveIn where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township. Customers get to enjoy delicious smash burgers and ice cream, while the adjacent restaurant (the old Boondocks Saloon and Grill) is being gutted and remodeled It will open later this year as Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
Quaint Park Point Home Offers ‘Northwoods’ Style And Beach Access For Under $400,000
Tucked behind some trees on Minnesota Avenue on Park Point is a quaint house on the market that offers beach access and a beautiful, recently-remodeled place to call home. This home offers space and beautiful craftsmanship inside and is listed for $369,000. While you might not be right on the Lake Superior beacy with this home, you can access it through an easement established to give the owner of this property a way to get to the beach.
Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota
Everyone remain calm! A major movie star is apparently spending some time in a Minnesota town and he's been hanging out with the locals. Minnesota seems to be a hot spot for celebrities lately, even in Duluth! Earlier this year, television star Joel McKinnon Miller was in Duluth and even shared a fan photo on his personal Instagram page. He was also spotted at a popular restaurant in Cloquet over the fourth of July weekend.
Hermantown Will Celebrate “National Night Out” For The First Time
Hermantown Governmental Services Building will be the site of the first "National Night Out" For Hermantown, says Joe Wicklund, Hermantown Communications Director. This Tuesday, August 2, Hermantown residents are invited to make their way out and visit with members of the Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department and the Hermantown Police Department.
Breathtaking Grand Marais Property Surrounded by Nature For Sale at $2.5 Million
Up the North Shore, you will find this stunning property for sale in Grand Marais that features the primary home, a carriage house, and a log cabin all surrounded by breathtaking white pine forests. Listed for $2.5 million by Red Pine Realty this property has some of the most incredible...
Critical ‘Tour of Downtown Duluth’ Video Removed, Replaced By Positive Themed Videos
Early in July, I shared a couple of videos that had gone viral from a YouTube page called Save Duluth MN. The video that had gone viral in the Northland was called 'Tour of Downtown Duluth', in which the host tours popular downtown Duluth locations while exposing things that have been left in disrepair and people who are battling addictions and appear to have limited places to turn to for help.
Duluth’s ‘Bloody Mary Fest’ Features Unlimited Bloody Marys And Craft Beer
Bloody Marys have become a big deal locally and nationally, with the garnishes being put on them and making the news, sometimes taking away from the taste and making it about the show. The Bloody Mary Fest will take place at the AAD Shrine Event Center in Hermantown, and your...
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
WATCH: 20-Foot Loon From Virginia Heads To Minnesota State Fair
When the Minnesota State Fair gets underway at the end of this month, it'll have a special visitor - all the way from the Iron Range. And, it's something that hasn't left the Range since 1996. Anyone who's visited Virginia, Minnesota knows that there's a lake in the middle of...
Superior’s Rescheduled 4th Of July Car Show & Events Information Announced For Labor Day Weekend
July 4th, 2022, both Duluth and Superior canceled their 4th of July festivities, including their event and fireworks. Duluth has already held their rescheduled July 4th events, while Superior's is coming up on Labor Day Weekend. So far, Superior has not addressed what they will do at Barker's Island Festival...
13 Things That Happen Each Time You Visit Superior’s Guadalajara
We've been going as a family to Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant for years. They have some fantastic food, and the kids love to go there. We started making some observations though about each time we go, and how there is a pattern. So we sat down together and made a list...
Minnesota Corn Maze Features Pennywise, Jason, Chucky, and More
The World's Largest Corn Maze in Minnesota is going with a terrifyingly terrific theme this year, Halloween Villains. Five of the most recognizable, and deadly horror icons are carved into 110 acres of corn at Stoney Brook Farms to make over 30 miles of paths through the World's Largest Corn Maze located in St George Township, which is just east of St. Cloud, and about a 2-hour drive from Duluth.
North Shore Named One Of The Best Unknown Places In The Country
It is certainly not unknown to us but to those outside of the midwest, it might be! The North Shore was just named one of the best unknown places in the entire country. This isn't the first time the North Shore and its accompanying sights have topped a list like this. Back in 2021, Split Rock Lighthouse was named one of the best campsites in the country. The list named the top ten campsites and Split Rock made the top five!
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Hosting 8th Annual Military Appreciation Party August 6
It's the 8th year in a row for the Annual Military Appreciation Party in Alborn, Minnesota. This event has grown over the years, and it's continued to raise money for the local American Legion. The Clip Joint is hosting the party on August 6th beginning at noon. They are just...
Help Duluth’s Fitger’s Inn Earn National ‘Best Historic Hotel’ Honor
A popular Duluth landmark as an opportunity to earn quite an honor and Northland residents can help make it happen by casting their vote each day. USA Today has launched their 10Best contest and Fitger's Inn in Duluth is a nominee in the 'Best Historic Hotel' category. The nominees are terrific places from all over the United States, from California to New York and even Hawaii.
