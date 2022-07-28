ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

More than 53,000 acres destroyed by wildfires in California so far this year

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres

The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
Community Policy