More than 53,000 acres destroyed by wildfires in California so far this year

Fire captain on California wildfires: "Winds are one of our worst enemies"
California and several other Western states are battling major wildfires that are spreading quickly. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Captain Joseph Amador, the public information officer for the Oak Fire response, about the progress being made against that blaze and the very active wildfire season California has seen so far.
Deadly California wildfire explodes in size
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
McKinney Fire, California's biggest of year, turns deadly
Des Moines, Iowa — California's largest fire this year has taken at least two lives and was forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroyed homes and ripped through the state's dry terrain, whipped up on Sunday by strong winds and lightning storms. The McKinney Fire was zero...
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
Eye Opener: Dozens of people are dead and many are unaccounted for in historic Kentucky floods
Dozens of people are dead and many more are still unaccounted for after historic floods in Kentucky. Also, California's largest wildfire is spreading fast after exploding in size. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Man mauled to death by a pack of dogs in California neighborhood
A man in California was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim. First aid was administered and the man, who has...
Prison officials investigate 3rd inmate slaying within a week in Northern California
SACRAMENTO — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked...
At least 37 dead in Kentucky flooding as governor says hundreds of people are still unaccounted for
The death toll in Kentucky climbed to 37 from last week's massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," Beshear tweeted. During a briefing earlier Monday morning, the governor said hundreds of people were...
Death toll rises in Kentucky flooding disaster
Hundreds of people in Kentucky still remain unaccounted for following one of the worst flooding events in state history. The death toll is also expected to climb. Justin Michaels from The Weather Channel is on the ground in Kentucky.
What should the Mega Millions winner do with $1.337 billion? A couple who won millions may serve as an example.
The winner of the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot may never be revealed to the public, but whoever has the ticket for the second-largest prize in the game's history is coming into a life-changing amount of money. Many winners have seen their luck run out, suffering personal setbacks, dealing with lawsuits or becoming the victims of scams.
The future of North Dakota's only abortion clinic
A judge in North Dakota temporarily blocked a trigger law banning abortions, giving the state's only clinic 30 days to relocate to Minnesota. Owner and director of the Red River Women's Clinic Tammi Kromenaker joined CBS News to discuss the court's decision and the upcoming move.
Death toll rises, dozens still missing after catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
Rescue crews are working to assist and recover as many people as possible following severe flooding in Kentucky. More thunderstorms are expected in the area. WKYT's Jim Stratman joins "CBS News Mornings" from Breathitt County with the latest.
Eye on America: Crime Without Punishment
We uncover stories investigating the staggering number of unsolved murders in the nation. We speak with mothers in Mississippi who have lost sons to murder and say they're not getting enough help from police. Then to Baltimore where officials believe they have a solution to the rising number of murder cases. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison for actions in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A federal judge sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the January 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence related to the riot so far. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has details on the breaking news, followed by comments from Reffitt's daughters outside the courthouse.
Kentucky floods death toll climbs amid renewed threat from heavy rain
The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky climbed to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people remained missing amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC's "Meet The Press" that the death toll had risen by one since Saturday from last week's storms.
2022 midterm primaries: What races to watch on August 2
Tuesday's primaries are among the busiest in the 2022 midterm primaries. Five states in total are holding primaries (Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas and Washington). From more ways to gauge how much sway an endorsement from former President Donald Trump has, to direct ballot measures about abortion access, to the last remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.
PetSmart's "grooming academy" traps workers in debt, lawsuit claims
PetSmart touts its program training people how to groom animals as free, but enrollees contend it mostly involves on-the-job training and leads to thousands of dollars of debt if they don't stick out the program for two years, according to a class-action lawsuit. PetSmart workers groom more than 13 million...
Death toll from flooding in Kentucky climbs to at least 30
Flash floods in Kentucky have killed at least 30 people, and Governor Andy Beshear says he expects the death toll to rise as search and rescue efforts continue. WKYT reporter Jim Stratman has the latest from Breathitt County, and then meteorologist Jim Caldwell tells us what's in the forecast.
Primary elections will take place in five states on Tuesday
Voters will head to the polls for primary elections in five states tomorrow. Those elections will be held in Michigan, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona and Washington. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss these races.
Arizona voters heading to the polls for primaries on Tuesday
Voters in Arizona cast ballots Tuesday in primaries drawing national attention. Two GOP candidates for governor are in a dead heat, according to recent polling. Melanie Mason, national political correspondent at the Los Angeles Times, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss these races.
