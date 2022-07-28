City of Billings places in WSJ and Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Markets Index 4th time

www.kulr8.com
KULR8
Crews contain Hop Creek Fire near Ryegate
RYEGATE, Mont. - Crews contained a 2,300 acre fire near Ryegate. The Hop Creek Fire's norther border is located southeast of Ryegate to Jansen Road, and Painted Road is the southern border. The Golden Valley Sheriff's Department told Montana Right Now a landowner saw a lightning strike during the lightning...
KULR8
Fire crews battling new fire in Golden Valley County
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY - Fire crews are on the scene of a new fire in Golden Valley County, being called the Harms Road Fire. Golden Valley Undersheriff Mark Olson says the fire is burning about 8 miles northeast of the Hop Creek Fire. At this time, Olson says the fire...
KULR8
WY WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds. will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA:. In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127. 128...129. In...
KULR8
Suspect arrested after shooting at Motel 6 North in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the Motel 6 North in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the gunshot wound is located on the man's hip, and is considered non-life threatening. The suspect is...
KULR8
Stranger Danger on The Southside Of Billings
BIILINGS, Mont. -- A woman on the south-side of billings is thankful after her son refused to get into a car with people, he didn't know. It's a good reminder to educate your kids about talking to strangers, or getting in the car of someone they don't know. Wednesday evening...
KULR8
Butte and Billings Baseball are State A Championship Bound
After Billings beat Belgrade 13-11 and Butte overcame Havre 15-5 on Saturday, the Miners and Cardinals are set to meet in the title game on Sunday at Medina Park. Billings is going for their first-ever State A championship while Butte is trying for their first since 1953.
