Google Pixel 7 Ultra, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet camera details discovered

Samsung lists over 70 colour combinations for Galaxy Z Flip4 on support website
Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Z Flip4 yet, but it has revealed the colour combinations in which the handset will be available. To recap, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported in June that Samsung would offer Bespoke Edition versions of the Galaxy Z Flip4, a program that it also runs for the Galaxy Z Flip3. While Young outlined what colour combinations there would be for this year's Galaxy Z Flip, a Samsung support website has, seemingly, revealed all possible Galaxy Z Flip4 colourways.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
Review verdict on the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro: Strong smartphone can improve in one area
The Poco X4 Pro builds well on the X3 Pro and impresses with one of the best displays for under US$300. However, the smartphone from Xiaomi does not improve in all areas. Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. Buyers looking for a light...
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
Apple In Legal Crosshairs Yet Again Over App Store Fees — This Time From French App Developers
Apple, Inc. AAPL is facing another antitrust lawsuit over its App Store fees in the U.S. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday by the law firm Hagens Berman, along with a Paris-based antitrust lawyer. The plaintiffs, including Figaro news...
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Affordable 5G smartphone with good features
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G aims to win over buyers with its good price-performance ratio. For around US$300, you get a mid-range smartphone with a 120 Hz display, a 5000 mAh battery and a 64 MP triple camera. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how...
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: July 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
Rumor | Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is on the way as one of the latest Lenovo tablets on the Chinese market
The Chinese leak machine has allegedly turned up signs of not just 1 but 2 tablets being readied for launch by Lenovo. One of these, the TB138FCxxxxx, is now touted as a possible successor to the current Xiaoxin Pad Pro, mostly as it has become linked to an upgrade to 68W fast charging thanks to new 3C certifications.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak
Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
Nothing Phone (1) gains second software in less than a month with Nothing OS 1.1.2 containing various improvements and features
Nothing has released another software update for the Phone (1), having issued the smartphone's inaugural update less than two weeks ago. As we reported at the time, Nothing rolled out Nothing OS 1.1.0, which added support for HDR10+ and improved the default camera app's UI, among other changes. Now, Nothing has started rolling out Nothing OS 1.1.2, a minor update that Carl Pei promoted on Twitter.
Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds land for Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi has started testing Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, two of its recent flagship smartphones. Now usurped by the Xiaomi 12S series in China, the pair have both received V13.1.22.7.28.DEV, with the 'DEV' suffix denoting that they are developer builds. If past experience is anything to go by, these builds can only be installed on devices that have been enrolled on MIUI's beta program in China.
2022 Vaio FE 14 is new on the inside but old on the outside
Vaio has refreshed its 14.1-inch FE14 this year with Intel 12th gen Core-U CPUs to replace last year's 11th gen options. The update is largely internal as the external design remains the same year-over-year. However, we think it's about time for the manufacturer to introduce a full-fledged chassis refresh for several reasons.
Valid Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench run leaves Raptor Lake possibly facing Zen 4 extinction event
A few weeks ago, the Intel Core i9-13900K took a trip to Geekbench, where it was clocked at up to 5.5 GHz but in a test run that was classified as invalid. Now the upcoming Raptor Lake processor has returned to the same benchmark site and managed a valid run that actually produced quite similar results. The single-core score was 2,147 points and the multi-core score was 23,982 points, with the i9-13900K once again hitting around 5.5 GHz. The Raptor Lake chip was part of an Asus system that utilized an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. In addition, 32 GB DDR5 RAM at 3299 MHz was recorded as part of the test result, which is a little faster than the previous entry (3200 MHz).
Motorola XT2243-2: Future S30 Pro and Edge 30 Fusion arrives on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 888 Plus and 12 GB of RAM
Details on another high-end Motorola smartphone have emerged online, courtesy of a Geekbench listing. As the screenshot below shows, the device in question is the XT2243-2, the model number for what is expected to launch in China as the S30 Pro. By contrast, Motorola is rumoured to have rebranded the S30 Pro's global variant as the Edge 30 Fusion, mirroring last year's S30 and Moto G200.
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera unveiled as AR wearable with micro-OLED and periscope camera
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. Xiaomi has revealed the Mijia Glasses Camera wearable. The gadget features a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP periscope camera, capable of up to 15 times zoom, capturing the image as you see it. The wearable lets you quickly grab an image or video without reaching for your smartphone.
Dell Inspiron 15 5515 proves to be a solid office notebook but leaves the potential of the AMD Ryzen 7 untapped
AMD Laptop Windows Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) The Dell Inspiron 15 5515 is an affordable office notebook starting at under US$ 1,000. In the H8P8F configuration, the device is equipped with a 4.3 GHz fast AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Dell does without a dedicated graphics solution and instead uses the iGPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8.
Motorola confirms more Moto X30 Pro details following TENAA certification appearance
Motorola is a day away from unveiling the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022, its first Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphones. Produced with different audiences in mind, the Moto X30 Pro will suit those who are after a more conventional smartphone. Conversely, the Razr 2022 could entice foldable smartphone adopters, although Motorola will soon face stiff competition from the Galaxy Z Flip4. While Motorola already has provided details about the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022, it continues to tease the former's camera capabilities on Weibo.
Xiaomi 12T: New 108 MP camera and a 1.5K display headline new leak of Xiaomi's upcoming sub-premium phone
Word on the grapevine claims Xiaomi is set to debut the Xiaomi 12T series either this month or next. While the Xiaomi 12T Pro has received a lot more attention until now, details of the vanilla Xiaomi 12T now appear to have leaked. As revealed by Xiaomiui, the Xiaomi 12T,...
Doogee S98 hands-on: A stylish rugged handset suited for the office, industrial hall, and beyond
Shortly after the release of the impressive V20, Doogee came back with a different approach in the shape of the S98. This time, the Spanish-born Chinese OEM decided to deliver the same military-grade protection but downgraded the AMOLED display and 5G connectivity to an LCD screen and 4G network support while pushing forward a stylish design with a round secondary display on the back.
