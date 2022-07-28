DIY Arduino autonomous lawn mower can accurately position itself without GPS RTK

www.notebookcheck.net
Related
notebookcheck.net
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit T-Rex 2: the new rugged smartwatch acquires its most hotly-awaited features via its latest software update
Accessory Android iOS Smartwatch Software Touchscreen Wearable. Many fans of pursuits such as mountain biking, hiking or snowboarding may have been drawn to Amazfit's latest T-Rex 2, as the Zepp Health brand touted its 2nd-gen rugged-type smartwatch as one capable of importing and displaying routes right on its round AMOLED display. A user could also apparently use Real-time Navigation alongside it for potentially improved ability to find and stick to a trail without needing to get a smartphone out.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Buds CE are new TWS earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, adjustable EQ settings and large drivers
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. OnePlus had indicated that it had new TWS earbuds that, while ready to launch imminently, would not do so alongside the new flagship-grade 10T as they are part of the Nord CE line instead. Now, the new accessories have accordingly premiered today (August 1, 2022) via their own dedicated Indian webpage.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera unveiled as AR wearable with micro-OLED and periscope camera
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. Xiaomi has revealed the Mijia Glasses Camera wearable. The gadget features a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP periscope camera, capable of up to 15 times zoom, capturing the image as you see it. The wearable lets you quickly grab an image or video without reaching for your smartphone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Doogee S98 hands-on: A stylish rugged handset suited for the office, industrial hall, and beyond
Shortly after the release of the impressive V20, Doogee came back with a different approach in the shape of the S98. This time, the Spanish-born Chinese OEM decided to deliver the same military-grade protection but downgraded the AMOLED display and 5G connectivity to an LCD screen and 4G network support while pushing forward a stylish design with a round secondary display on the back.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak
Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
notebookcheck.net
Blitzwolf BW-WA3 Pro 120 W Bluetooth speaker arrives with 15-hour battery life and RGB lighting
The Blitzwolf BW-WA3 Pro 120 W Bluetooth speaker has been launched. The portable gadget has quad drivers, two 53 mm treble drivers and two 78 mm bass drivers with a dual diaphragm. These combine with DSP technology for a deep bass experience with minimal distortion. You can connect two speakers via TSW pairing for a 240 W surround stereo experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Samsung lists over 70 colour combinations for Galaxy Z Flip4 on support website
Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Z Flip4 yet, but it has revealed the colour combinations in which the handset will be available. To recap, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported in June that Samsung would offer Bespoke Edition versions of the Galaxy Z Flip4, a program that it also runs for the Galaxy Z Flip3. While Young outlined what colour combinations there would be for this year's Galaxy Z Flip, a Samsung support website has, seemingly, revealed all possible Galaxy Z Flip4 colourways.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
notebookcheck.net
AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 with 2,203 Wh capacity and solar charging is crowdfunding
The AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 power station is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The device has a 2,203 Wh capacity from an automotive-grade VDA battery. Combined with a top battery management system, the gadget has a 95% inverter efficiency and depth of discharge for greater power output; in this case, up to 2,040 W.
notebookcheck.net
Review verdict on the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro: Strong smartphone can improve in one area
The Poco X4 Pro builds well on the X3 Pro and impresses with one of the best displays for under US$300. However, the smartphone from Xiaomi does not improve in all areas. Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. Buyers looking for a light...
notebookcheck.net
Garmin issues Beta version 22.80 update to Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches
Garmin has updated Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches again, only a few days after the company released the Alpha version 22.76 update. This time, the company has finalised Beta version 22.80, an update that contains changes and improvements over both Alpha version 22.76 and Beta version 22.10. Unsurprisingly, more differences exist between Beta versions 22.80 and 22.10 than Beta version 22.80 and Alpha version 22.76.
notebookcheck.net
One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display
One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
notebookcheck.net
AcouLab Première S compact loudspeaker launches with fully active architecture
The AcouLab Première S servo-controlled loudspeaker has been launched. The gadget measures 400 x 220 x 350 mm (~15.7 x 8.7 x 13.8-in) and weighs 13.5 kg (~29.8 lbs). That makes it smaller than many other speakers on the market with a similar sound quality; AcouLab claims that the loudspeaker can deliver up to 25 Hz at -3 dB with minimal distortion.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Affordable 5G smartphone with good features
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G aims to win over buyers with its good price-performance ratio. For around US$300, you get a mid-range smartphone with a 120 Hz display, a 5000 mAh battery and a 64 MP triple camera. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak
Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
notebookcheck.net
Bluetti AC500 & B300S System announced with up to 1,567 hours of power
The Bluetti AC500 & B300S System has been announced. The power station can act as a home backup to be used in a power outage. Plus, the company suggests it could reduce your energy bills if you take advantage of an off-peak energy tariff. The portable device has a total AC output of 5,000 W and can handle surge power up to 10,000 W. The gadget has seven different types of ports, including AC, USB-A and USB-C.
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds land for Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi has started testing Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, two of its recent flagship smartphones. Now usurped by the Xiaomi 12S series in China, the pair have both received V13.1.22.7.28.DEV, with the 'DEV' suffix denoting that they are developer builds. If past experience is anything to go by, these builds can only be installed on devices that have been enrolled on MIUI's beta program in China.
Comments / 0