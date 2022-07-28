Garmin brings more features and improvements to Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches in Alpha version 22.76 update

Apple may be best known for its mostly mobile consumer tech, yet is now widely tipped to break into the vehicle market with its first-gen, likely ultra-high-tech, Car within the next few years. The California-based behemoth is said to have acquired the staff members it needs to realize this dream from companies ranging from Volvo and Waymo to those such as Porsche and McLaren. Now, the resulting team has reportedly added a new former employer to its collective CV: Lamborghini.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO