NOW HIRING: TBI Police Officer

tbinewsroom.com
Pat Smith
3d ago
In today's world I can't imagine any rational intelligent person wanting to be a cop. I don't know anyone that speaks positive about police. Just think about how police would be without their qualified immunity.
Reply
2
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee
An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
fox17.com
Tennessee mom arrested, accused of using young child to scam good Samaritans out of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly using her young child to help scam good Samaritans out of money. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was charged on Friday with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked or suspended license. According to SCSO, Craig...
Abused girlfriend whispers ‘help me’ to Tennessee police
A man is facing attempted murder charges after officers said he pushed his girlfriend's head underwater and strangled her while her eight-year-old son was present.
10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft in Tennessee
Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WSMV
Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at age 96
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retired Metro Chief of Police Joe Casey died on Sunday morning, the police department announced. He was 96. Casey died on the morning of his 96th birthday. Casey served in the police department for nearly 38 years following his appointment as a patrolman in November 1951.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
43-year-old man charged with stalking teen
According to arrest documents, the man had been contacting the teen without her consent, expressing his desire for a romantic relationship with the victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
Injuries reported following Clarksville crash involving motorcycle
Injuries have been reported following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Clarksville.
1 injured after altercation leads to shooting in Antioch
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
WSMV
TBI investigates Lewis Co. inmate death
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Lewis County jail inmate. TBI officials said 23-year-old Donavan Connor died in custody on Tuesday. The cause of death remains under investigation. No further information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation,...
WSMV
THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash. The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation. No information regarding the identities of...
Search underway for suspects after carjacking at Clarksville gas station
The Clarksville Police Department is working to identify the suspects involved in a carjacking earlier this week.
whopam.com
Man injured in I-24 accident
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday morning at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. He had been merging from the parkway onto I-24 East when he wrecked and ended up on his roof partially in the eastbound lanes, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville for non-life-threatening injuries.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man indicted for raping young relative
A Clarksville man has been arrested for raping a 10-year-old girl related to him. Jesse Shawn Sluder, 37, has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape and two counts of incest.
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The state of Tennessee is now investigating after a woman from La Vergne, Tennessee, was found dead under the chairlift at Anakeesta, an official with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Chris Cannon, told WVLT News. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said they...
Tennessee woman warns others after getting notification of AirTag on vehicle
“It says air tag found moving with you,” Kayla Bennett said.
Comments / 1