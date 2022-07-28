Where the Funding Ends: Long-Neglected Batesville Park at Center of Race Division

www.mississippifreepress.org
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
mississippifreepress.org
UM Graduate Suspected of Killing Jay Lee in Oxford Appears in Court, Still No Details
OXFORD, Miss.—“I need you to speak up, Mr. Herrington,” Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison said from his bench in the Lafayette County Courthouse on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to a packed courtroom. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, stood before Tollison for his arraignment hearing, charged with murder...
deltanews.tv
As Till relatives blast prosecutors, The Delta News tracks down woman at center of murder case
GREENWOOD - There are new charges and new demands in the decades old murder of Emmett Till in The Delta. Thursday, protesters took to the steps of the Leflore County Courthouse, as The Delta News tracked down a relative of the woman. Protesters said a few weeks ago, they would...
desotocountynews.com
Bomb threat received at Northwest DeSoto Center
Northwest DeSoto Center, the campus that houses Northwest Mississippi Community College and University of Mississippi classes in Southaven, confirmed Thursday that it had received a bomb threat the forced the evacuation of the campus. School officials said no bomb was found. The school made the following post on its social...
Oxford Eagle
Bond hearing for suspect in Jimmie “Jay” Lee rescheduled for Aug. 9
Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington has been charged with felony murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared about three weeks ago.
localmemphis.com
Mississippi photographer uses camera to connect with people
HERNANDO, Miss — A Mississippi photographer is using her camera to connect with people, and she's getting recognized around the world for the photos she's capturing. Jennifer Mahan owns Amajen Studio Photography in Hernando. Her pictures have been published nationally and internationally. Mahan said her favorite part of the...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Grenada Police Departments make arrest for animal cruelty videos, IDA applauds cooperation
In Defense of Animals, the international animal advocacy organization operating Hope Animal Sanctuary in Carroll County, and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Montgomery County, praises the police departments in Grenada and Oxford for their cooperation in the swift arrest of the person who allegedly killed four kittens and posted the graphic “snuff” video on Snapchat.
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
As It Emerges, Memphis’ Orange Mound Tower Empowers Black Ownership and Community Wealth
On a trip to Memphis, I became fully immersed in a community of Black innovators that is intentionally and unapologetically reclaiming its home. Thanks to Memphis Brand, BLACK ENTERPRISE had the pleasure of convening with a glowing group of creators to share its perspective on the city’s thriving Black arts and culture.
Oxford Eagle
First day of school begins Aug. 1: What do parents need to know?
The first day of school for both the Lafayette County and Oxford school districts is Aug. 1. Read to find out what you will need to know before your child goes back to school. Lafayette County School District is introducing block schedules for middle school, grades 7 and 8, and high school students. Block schedules replace the traditional school schedule and will allow for longer class periods that meet fewer times a week.
Coldwater High School’s future uncertain
UPDATE, Aug. 1: The Tate County School District said that the start date for all county schools has been delayed until Aug. 8. Coldwater High School School students will return to classes at Coldwater until further notice. COLDWATER, Miss.– Some parents and grandparents in Tate County are wondering where their children will be attending class […]
Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
Ten food establishments received the lowest grade given by Mississippi health inspectors last week. Two had bugs or rodents.
KFC — 1005 Goodman Road, Horn Lake. On July 18, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:. – Toxic Substance Not Properly Identified, Stored and Used. – Plumbing Not Installed with Proper Backflow Devices. The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 19....
Oxford Eagle
Tennessee woman suspected of issuing eight fraudulent checks to University Avenue bank
A Tennessee woman was arrested by the Oxford Police Department on suspicion of fraudulent check activity. On Wednesday, July 20, the OPD responded to a bank on University Avenue for a reported fraudulent check activity. After an investigation, it was determined that eight fraudulent checks had come from Bethany Pusser...
Man taken into custody after he reportedly holds mother hostage at Mississippi motel
Mississippi authorities detained a man who reportedly held his mother hostage at a Mississippi motel Friday. WREG in Memphis reports that Nicholas Haddy, 39, had held his 74-year-old mother hostage at the Americas Best Value Inn on Casino Center Drive in Tunica. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County...
5 people robbed in an hour in southeast Shelby County
SHELBY CO., Tenn. — A string of armed driveway robberies is under investigation in southeast Shelby County. In less than one hour Tuesday, five people were robbed in their driveways, including a couple along Wemberley Drive. They told officers two men approached them, with guns drawn, and demanded valuables. The couple complied and the thieves […]
wtva.com
Bond hearing postponed for Oxford murder suspect
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, July 27. Tim Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, was arrested last week. The hearing was held at 1:30 p.m. However, a judge postponed the...
Faith leaders become proactive on church security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With violence among faith leaders on the rise, pastors are now getting safety lessons. Bishops and pastors were away from their usual spot in the pulpit on Saturday morning. They were among the congregation learning about ways to protect their members and themselves from gun violence. “This is not grandma and grandpa’s […]
actionnews5.com
Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn. The suspect is in custody, and the...
