ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Where the Funding Ends: Long-Neglected Batesville Park at Center of Race Division

By Grace Marion
mississippifreepress.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mississippifreepress.org

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Senatobia, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
Batesville, MS
Government
City
Batesville, MS
desotocountynews.com

Bomb threat received at Northwest DeSoto Center

Northwest DeSoto Center, the campus that houses Northwest Mississippi Community College and University of Mississippi classes in Southaven, confirmed Thursday that it had received a bomb threat the forced the evacuation of the campus. School officials said no bomb was found. The school made the following post on its social...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Oxford Eagle

Bond hearing for suspect in Jimmie “Jay” Lee rescheduled for Aug. 9

Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington has been charged with felony murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared about three weeks ago.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Mississippi photographer uses camera to connect with people

HERNANDO, Miss — A Mississippi photographer is using her camera to connect with people, and she's getting recognized around the world for the photos she's capturing. Jennifer Mahan owns Amajen Studio Photography in Hernando. Her pictures have been published nationally and internationally. Mahan said her favorite part of the...
HERNANDO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford, Grenada Police Departments make arrest for animal cruelty videos, IDA applauds cooperation

In Defense of Animals, the international animal advocacy organization operating Hope Animal Sanctuary in Carroll County, and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Montgomery County, praises the police departments in Grenada and Oxford for their cooperation in the swift arrest of the person who allegedly killed four kittens and posted the graphic “snuff” video on Snapchat.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Center Of Race Division#The U S Post Office#City Of Batesville#The Batesville Board#The U S Postal Service
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxford Eagle

First day of school begins Aug. 1: What do parents need to know?

The first day of school for both the Lafayette County and Oxford school districts is Aug. 1. Read to find out what you will need to know before your child goes back to school. Lafayette County School District is introducing block schedules for middle school, grades 7 and 8, and high school students. Block schedules replace the traditional school schedule and will allow for longer class periods that meet fewer times a week.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Coldwater High School’s future uncertain

UPDATE, Aug. 1: The Tate County School District said that the start date for all county schools has been delayed until Aug. 8. Coldwater High School School students will return to classes at Coldwater until further notice. COLDWATER, Miss.– Some parents and grandparents in Tate County are wondering where their children will be attending class […]
COLDWATER, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
WREG

Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
Oxford Eagle

Tennessee woman suspected of issuing eight fraudulent checks to University Avenue bank

A Tennessee woman was arrested by the Oxford Police Department on suspicion of fraudulent check activity. On Wednesday, July 20, the OPD responded to a bank on University Avenue for a reported fraudulent check activity. After an investigation, it was determined that eight fraudulent checks had come from Bethany Pusser...
WREG

5 people robbed in an hour in southeast Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — A string of armed driveway robberies is under investigation in southeast Shelby County. In less than one hour Tuesday, five people were robbed in their driveways, including a couple along Wemberley Drive. They told officers two men approached them, with guns drawn, and demanded valuables. The couple complied and the thieves […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Bond hearing postponed for Oxford murder suspect

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, July 27. Tim Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, was arrested last week. The hearing was held at 1:30 p.m. However, a judge postponed the...
WREG

Faith leaders become proactive on church security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With violence among faith leaders on the rise, pastors are now getting safety lessons. Bishops and pastors were away from their usual spot in the pulpit on Saturday morning. They were among the congregation learning about ways to protect their members and themselves from gun violence. “This is not grandma and grandpa’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn. The suspect is in custody, and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy