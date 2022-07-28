Where the Funding Ends: Long-Neglected Batesville Park at Center of Race Division

The first day of school for both the Lafayette County and Oxford school districts is Aug. 1. Read to find out what you will need to know before your child goes back to school. Lafayette County School District is introducing block schedules for middle school, grades 7 and 8, and high school students. Block schedules replace the traditional school schedule and will allow for longer class periods that meet fewer times a week.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO