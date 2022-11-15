ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveScience

Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System

By Adam Mann
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwddZ_0gwNj9QB00

Officials at NASA have announced a mid-November launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket."

The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Nov.16 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.

We here at Live Science are always over the moon about any new launch vehicle, but the Mega Moon rocket makes us especially giddy. Here are a few reasons why.

It’s a whopper of a spacecraft

The Apollo program of the 1960s and 1970s was a towering highlight of the Space Age, delivering astronauts experiments, and moon buggies to our natural satellite. The Saturn V rocket that carried people to the moon during these Apollo missions is probably the measure against which all other launch vehicles should be compared.

For the first mission in the Artemis program — which NASA hopes will eventually bring the first woman and person of color to the moon — the SLS will be in what’s known as its Block 1 configuration, Live Science's sister site Space.com reported . Under this configuration, the Mega Moon rocket will be capped by the Orion crew vehicle and will stand 322 feet (98 meters) tall — higher than the Statue of Liberty — and weigh 5.75 million pounds (2.6 million kilograms), according to NASA .

This means that it will actually be slightly shorter than the Saturn V, which was 363 ft (110.5 m) tall. But SLS will be capable of delivering 8.8 million pounds (4 million kg). of thrust, 15% more than the Saturn V’s 7.5 million pounds (3.4 million kg) of thrust, and even surpassing the space shuttle system’s 7.8 million pounds (3.5 million kg). of thrust, according to the Houston space center . SLS will be able to haul more than 30 tons (27,000 kg) to the moon . While this is slightly less than the Saturn V carried, less of the Mega Moon rocket’s carrying capacity will be wasted on the different rocket stages and fuel, which will make it an overall better cargo mover, according to Space.com .

Future versions of SLS will be even mightier. The Block 2 configuration, which will have an additional upper stage to deliver more thrust and a larger area for payloads, will stand 365 ft (111 m) tall and be able to bring more than 50 tons (46,000 kg) to the lunar surface, according to NASA . The rocket will be capable of delivering crews and material to Mars, and should enable exploration of almost anywhere in the solar system .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfU3M_0gwNj9QB00

An image of NASA's Mega Moon rocket as it rolled out to the launch pad for the first time in March, 2022. (Image credit: NASA)

It's got powerful engines

The workhorse of the Artemis program is the RS-25 rocket engines , four of which sit at the bottom of the Mega Moon rocket’s core stage. The RS-25 was originally used to launch the space shuttle, and NASA currently has 16 of them on hand to use for different SLS missions. These veteran pieces of space hardware have been overhauled with new computer controllers and upgrades to ensure they can handle the higher performance demands of a Mega Moon rocket launch.

RS-25 rockets are powered by 730,000 gallons (3.3 million liters) of supercooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, according to Space.com . The RS-25s will be supplemented by two solid rocket boosters attached to the side of the core module. Each of these stands 177 ft (54 m) tall — about the height of a 17-story building — and is capable of delivering 3.6 million pounds (1.6 million kg) of thrust, according to NASA . The boosters will burn approximately 6 US tons (5.4 metric tons) of polybutadiene acrylonitrile propellant every second, and they are the largest and most powerful solid boosters ever built.

Under its Block 1 configuration, the SLS’s engines will provide an equivalent horsepower to 160,000 Corvette engines, according to NASA . With Block 2, this will be upped to an astounding 9.2 million pounds (4.2 million kg) of thrust, 20% more than the Saturn V and the equivalent horsepower of 208,000 Corvette engines. The agency has also said that a single RS-25 engine could generate enough power for 846,591 miles (1,362,456 kilometers) of residential street lights — a length of street that would reach the moon and back and then circle Earth 15 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYeAS_0gwNj9QB00

NASA hopes the Artemis II mission will send the uncrewed SLS around the far side of the moon and back. The trip is slated for late August, though delays have plagued the rocket launch in the past. (Image credit: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University)

It will allow for amazing exploration and science

One of NASA's stated goals with its Artemis program is to land "the first woman and first person of color on the moon." The SLS’s Orion crew capsule is capable of taking four astronauts on jaunts to space, and it is expected to do so for the first time with the Artemis II mission, which will fly around the moon sometime after the uncrewed Artemis I mission, currently scheduled for late August.

RELATED STORIES

5 strange, cool things we've recently learned about the moon

Space oddity: 10 bizarre things Earthlings launched into space

11 fascinating facts about our Milky Way galaxy

Artemis III is expected to bring people to the moon no earlier than 2025, according to Space.com . The program hopes to eventually build an orbiting station around the moon called the Lunar Gateway and establish the Artemis Base Camp near the moon’s south pole, according to NASA . Having humans, rather than just robots, on the moon’s surface will allow for faster and more complicated procedures to explore the moon.

As Space.com previously reported , NASA lists its top science goals for Artemis as being focused on understanding planetary processes on airless worlds, characterizing lunar ices and whether they can be used as resources for human missions, learning more about the history of the Earth-moon system, searching for records of ancient solar and stellar processes that may have left an impact on the moon, and using the moon as a base to view the universe and conduct unprecedented astronomical observations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28szZv_0gwNj9QB00

Several composite images of Enceladus, Saturn's icy moon, taken in infrared. The Mega Moon rocket may explore such distant regions of the solar system on later missions. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/LPG/CNRS/University of Nantes/Space Science Institute)

The Mega Moon rocket will also set the stage for further exploration of Mars, both by making it easier to undertake something like a robotic sample-return mission and by teaching NASA how to mitigate the risks involved in sending humans deeper into the solar system. Because it’s extremely powerful and can carry large amounts of cargo, it also enables scientists to dream of even more ambitious projects , such as collecting samples from the geysers of Saturn 's moon Enceladus.

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Daily Beast

NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe

More and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?. But if...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maya Devi

Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war

A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun

Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
FLORIDA STATE
LiveScience

LiveScience

102K+
Followers
7K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy