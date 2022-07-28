www.valleyreporter.com
Part 2-A conversation with new superintendent Mike Leichliter
This is the second half of a two-part story introducing new superintendent Mike Leichliter to the community. Regarding the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion in HUUSD schools, he said, “I've already been asked to meet with some of the people in the Waterbury Anti-Racist Coalition. I want to get an understanding of what programs are in place. My experience is you first need to understand [what] is impacting the various communities. I think that we can actually come up with a plan that we start moving the needle on areas as needed. Number two is the specific two or three goals of areas that we want to see more inclusivity, more positivity, more opportunity for both students and staff from underrepresented groups to have greater influence, greater performance and the ability to engage.”
Helping young people soar
At 13, Silas Gulley, Waitsfield, is the youngest member of the Sugarbush Soaring line crew, but his smile is huge, his enthusiasm palpable, and his wit sharp. “He’s passionate, funny, and completely dedicated,” says Danny Burns, a graduate of the Sugarbush Soaring line crew, who has been mentoring Gulley since he joined up at the beginning of this flying season.
Glassblowing artist offering demos and workshops at Camp Meade
Middlesex glassblowing artist Samantha Lightner can be found at Camp Meade in Middlesex with her mobile glassblowing furnace on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sunday evenings whenever there is music. From 5 to 8 p.m. on those evenings she does glassblowing demonstrations and is now starting to create signups for people to...
State treasurer candidate Mike Pieciak visits The Valley
Former commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Mike Pieciak, who is running for state treasurer, visited the Mad River Valley last week. He noted the importance of “having the right judgment and right experience to work with the Legislature to bring forward ideas and proposals that will move not just Burlington and Rutland and our city centers along but move all of Vermont along economically on these really important issues that we’re facing – child care, housing and climate resiliency.”
Out and About – The Fairbanks Museum in Saint Johnsbury
After several decades of living in Vermont, this reporter decided it was time to visit the Fairbanks Museum in Saint Johnsbury and it did not disappoint. On a sunny summer Saturday, we headed up Route 2, through Plainfield, Marshfield and Danville, arriving in town with an address on a phone, when a wrong turned landed us in the graduation parking area for St. Johnsbury Academy. After escaping that and taking a tour through the farmers market and the downtown, we decided to park by a large, beautiful granite church which was directly across the street from the museum.
