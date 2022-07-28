This is the second half of a two-part story introducing new superintendent Mike Leichliter to the community. Regarding the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion in HUUSD schools, he said, “I've already been asked to meet with some of the people in the Waterbury Anti-Racist Coalition. I want to get an understanding of what programs are in place. My experience is you first need to understand [what] is impacting the various communities. I think that we can actually come up with a plan that we start moving the needle on areas as needed. Number two is the specific two or three goals of areas that we want to see more inclusivity, more positivity, more opportunity for both students and staff from underrepresented groups to have greater influence, greater performance and the ability to engage.”

