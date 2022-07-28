Police identify suspect in Huntsville shooting that injured 1

www.waaytv.com
Albertville Police ask for help identifying victim struck by vehicle
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says they were called out to the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North in Albertville around 6 a.m.
WAAY-TV
Albertville Police trying to identify pedestrian hit, killed in Monday crash
The Albertville Police Department is trying to identify the pedestrian killed when he was struck by a vehicle early Monday. About 4:15 a.m. Monday, Albertville police and fire departments responded to the incident on Alabama 75 north of the Martling Road intersection. The victim is described as a Hispanic male,...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man killed in Sunday crash
One person has died after a Sunday night crash in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says Maximo Pacheco Jr., 44, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died at the scene. Police said it is believed Pacheco lost control of the vehicle, and speed and alcohol were the primary contributing factors in this crash.
Decatur woman arrested for assault, burglary
A woman in Decatur was arrested on Saturday for several charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Man allegedly kills brother after argument
A Madison man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument on Friday.
WAFF
Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Huntsville Police Department says that it...
WAFF
1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Albertville
Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault. 18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with...
WAFF
One man injured in Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
1 injured in North Huntsville shooting
One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Albertville Monday morning
The Marshall County coroner confirms a pedestrian died after being hit by a car about 6 a.m. Monday. It happened on Alabama 75 North in Albertville. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner's office says traffic homicide investigators and the Albertville Police Department are investigating.
WAAY-TV
2 teens killed in overnight Cullman County wreck
Two teenagers were killed early Monday morning in a wreck in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Caden A. Rogers, 19, of Holly Pond was driving along Cullman County Road 1669 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rogers and a 14-year-old passenger in...
3 motorcycles crash, killing 1 in DeKalb County
An accident involving three motorcycles has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville man killed in DeKalb County motorcycle wreck
A Huntsville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle wreck in DeKalb County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jerome M. Banks Jr., 46, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was operating struck a second motorcycle, causing it to strike a third motorcycle. Banks was...
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Huntsville
A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say 35-year-old Tiffani Cole was killed at Kensington Townhomes on Lancewood Drive just after midnight. Police said early Friday morning that they were looking for a suspect in the shooting but have not...
Woman’s body found outside home in Decatur
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead outside a residence on Wilson Street.
WAFF
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three days after Laioni Harriet Douglas turned two years old, officers discovered her body in her mother’s apartment on Sugar Mill Circle. “We could have saved her… oh my God. I just wish things could’ve been different,” said Laioni’s grandmother, Denice Nance.
Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders
One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend
Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified the woman found shot Thursday in Madison. Chi Ari-Hasan McDade, 22, later died at Huntsville Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the face, he said. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the...
