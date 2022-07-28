Suspect faces more charges in Ocean City triple stabbing

www.oceancitytoday.com
Man says he was stabbed in downtown Annapolis
A man said he was stabbed Friday evening on Dock Street in downtown Annapolis. Annapolis police didn't learn about the incident until about 2:48 p.m. July 30
WDEL 1150AM
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
WDEL 1150AM
Body reported in Essex
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.
WTOP
Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion
BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene. A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said. Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
WBOC
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation after the body of a man was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a someone lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown man deceased at this location. The victim has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Ocean City Police Seek to Identify Suspect in Boardwalk Assault
OCEAN CITY, MD – Police in Ocean City are seeking to identify a man wanted...
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
Sunday shooting sparks homicide investigation in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers working in that area were alerted to a shooting in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue at 4:38 p.m., police said.They found on that block an "unidentified male" who had been shot, according to authorities.An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital.Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Body recovered from Severn River in Annapolis on Saturday
A woman's body was found in the Severn River near southern Annapolis on Saturday afternoon. It was found near the area of the Chesapeake Harbour Marina.
Wbaltv.com
Exclusive: Photos appear to show assailants in quadruple shooting
As many as five people were killed in the past two days as a result of violent crimes in Baltimore City. Two people were killed Friday morning in a quadruple shooting on West North Avenue, and what appears to be the assailants are pictured in exclusive photos obtained by 11 News from surveillance video that captured people with guns near the scene.
One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
18-year-old squeegee worker killed in Baltimore Saturday
Two teenagers, ages 18 and 19, were both killed in unrelated shootings around Baltimore on Saturday.
Bear Man Arrested, Police Recover Loaded Handgun, Cocaine
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Bear man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 20 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 700 block of North Washington Street when they made contact with 22-year-old Jerome Ames of Bear. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun, that was reported stolen, and 3.5 grams of cocaine. Police took Ames into custody without incident.
