DOJ ups the pressure on Trump as it looks into his actions to overturn the election

Opinion | A Return to 19th Century Government Corruption Endangers Us All
Trump’s allies seek to gut America’s civil service, putting the safety of the public at risk.
Democrats aim to partially tighten the carried interest loophole
NPR's Asma Khalid talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the partial closing of the carried interest loophole, central to a Senate compromise over climate spending and health care. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. You know that big, sprawling Senate compromise about health care and climate change that Democrats Joe...
Trump Inc. isn't having trouble finding business partners
Former President Trump's legal troubles haven't stopped him from finding partners and customers for his business ventures. A Saudi-backed golf tour is the latest example. This week, former President Donald Trump kicked off an upstart golf tournament at his club in Bedminster, N.J. LIV Golf is Saudi Arabia's well-financed attempt to challenge the PGA, professional golf's longtime dominant tour. After teeing off, Trump defended his relationship with the tournament's backers.
She voted to impeach Trump. Now Rep. Herrera Beutler tries to navigate a tough primary
Eight days before a tough primary, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler found herself standing on top of a wastewater treatment plant in Washougal, a small town in her district in southwest Washington state. Her opponents had spent the weekend staging town halls and glad-handing, but the congresswoman said she's focused...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally
While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
U.S. Congressman Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer
The United States is hoping to make a trade with Russia for Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months. She was reportedly arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. While Griner is reportedly expected...
U.S. envoy says Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from the world map
UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Friday there should no longer be any doubt that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine "and dissolve it from the world map entirely." Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that the United States is seeing growing signs that...
How will legislation known as the CHIPs bill help the economy?
NPR's Asma Khalid talks to Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell about House and Senate passage of a major industrial bill aimed at investing billions in American-made technology like semiconductors. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. President Biden is expected to sign a bill soon that's the result of a rare show of bipartisan unity...
GOP eyes 2024 payback for Manchin's Dems-only deal
He's long been their best partner across the aisle. But Republicans are now eager to topple him in a reelection race he's not yet committed to.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US to send $550m of new weapons; three killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say
Shipment to include ammunition for rocket launchers; minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say
Dems could pass the most ambitious climate package in years — but would it be enough?
This week, Senate Democrats could pass the most ambitious climate legislation in a generation. It's all within a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. And it's arrived as the country is a map of deadly floods, fires and heat advisories. This package includes clean-up incentives for power plants, expansion of clean energy and investments in electric vehicles and climate friendly farming practices. It also has some major concessions to the fossil fuel industry. Those were brokered by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is key to passing the bill. So are the climate provisions enough to balance out the expansion of drilling and pipelines? Manish Bapna is president and CEO of the National Resources Defense Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
President Biden emerges from COVID isolation to announce death of Ayman al-Zawahiri
President Biden briefly emerged from COVID isolation tonight to announce that the U.S. has killed the top leader of al-Qaida. Officials say the U.S. government carried out a successful drone strike over the weekend against Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was one of the top planners of the 9/11 attacks and took over as al-Qaida's leader when Osama bin Laden was killed by the U.S. in 2011.
The 2024 Presidential Race Begins To Take Shape
While voters and pundits alike wait to see which candidates will declare presidential runs, potential candidates on the Republican side are trying to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump. Many Democrats, meanwhile, remain skeptical of President Biden's chances in 2024 & wonder if he should not seek a second term.
How Zelensky's Presidential Rival Would Try To Defeat Putin
Ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko told Newsweek how Vladimir Putin's Russia can be driven out of Ukraine.
The week in politics: Addressing climate change and what's going on with the economy
A bill from Democrats to address climate change and health care costs, confusion over the economy, and Chinese warnings over Speaker Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan are among the topics this week. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. President Biden recovered from COVID this week, and he got another kind of boost from...
Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago, the direct outreach at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.
RNC links up with ‘Stop the Steal’ advocates to train poll workers
Recordings of recruitment “summits” show party officials working with Cleta Mitchell and other leaders of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell
The world food crisis prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine may be showing signs of easing. Tens of millions of tons of agricultural products have been trapped in Ukrainian ports because of the war. But this morning, for the first time since the outbreak of the war, the very first shipment holding grain has left Odesa. But meanwhile, violence is continuing, claiming the lives of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
The NPR Politics Podcast
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Hi. This is Boy Scout Troop 48 from Germantown, Tenn. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: We just completed our Washington, D.C., summer adventure, where we toured the Washington Monument, Library of Congress and U.S. Capitol, where we met our representative. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: This podcast was recorded at... MILES...
