Presidential Election

DOJ ups the pressure on Trump as it looks into his actions to overturn the election

NPR
 4 days ago
www.npr.org

Related
NPR

Democrats aim to partially tighten the carried interest loophole

NPR's Asma Khalid talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the partial closing of the carried interest loophole, central to a Senate compromise over climate spending and health care. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. You know that big, sprawling Senate compromise about health care and climate change that Democrats Joe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Trump Inc. isn't having trouble finding business partners

Former President Trump's legal troubles haven't stopped him from finding partners and customers for his business ventures. A Saudi-backed golf tour is the latest example. This week, former President Donald Trump kicked off an upstart golf tournament at his club in Bedminster, N.J. LIV Golf is Saudi Arabia's well-financed attempt to challenge the PGA, professional golf's longtime dominant tour. After teeing off, Trump defended his relationship with the tournament's backers.
POTUS
The Veracity Report

Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally

While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
NPR

How will legislation known as the CHIPs bill help the economy?

NPR's Asma Khalid talks to Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell about House and Senate passage of a major industrial bill aimed at investing billions in American-made technology like semiconductors. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. President Biden is expected to sign a bill soon that's the result of a rare show of bipartisan unity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Dems could pass the most ambitious climate package in years — but would it be enough?

This week, Senate Democrats could pass the most ambitious climate legislation in a generation. It's all within a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. And it's arrived as the country is a map of deadly floods, fires and heat advisories. This package includes clean-up incentives for power plants, expansion of clean energy and investments in electric vehicles and climate friendly farming practices. It also has some major concessions to the fossil fuel industry. Those were brokered by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is key to passing the bill. So are the climate provisions enough to balance out the expansion of drilling and pipelines? Manish Bapna is president and CEO of the National Resources Defense Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

President Biden emerges from COVID isolation to announce death of Ayman al-Zawahiri

President Biden briefly emerged from COVID isolation tonight to announce that the U.S. has killed the top leader of al-Qaida. Officials say the U.S. government carried out a successful drone strike over the weekend against Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was one of the top planners of the 9/11 attacks and took over as al-Qaida's leader when Osama bin Laden was killed by the U.S. in 2011.
POTUS
NPR

The 2024 Presidential Race Begins To Take Shape

While voters and pundits alike wait to see which candidates will declare presidential runs, potential candidates on the Republican side are trying to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump. Many Democrats, meanwhile, remain skeptical of President Biden's chances in 2024 & wonder if he should not seek a second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago, the direct outreach at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.
POLITICS
NPR

News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell

The world food crisis prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine may be showing signs of easing. Tens of millions of tons of agricultural products have been trapped in Ukrainian ports because of the war. But this morning, for the first time since the outbreak of the war, the very first shipment holding grain has left Odesa. But meanwhile, violence is continuing, claiming the lives of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
KENTUCKY STATE
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Hi. This is Boy Scout Troop 48 from Germantown, Tenn. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: We just completed our Washington, D.C., summer adventure, where we toured the Washington Monument, Library of Congress and U.S. Capitol, where we met our representative. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: This podcast was recorded at... MILES...
WASHINGTON, DC

