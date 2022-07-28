Ocean City Police charge two men with gun possession

www.oceancitytoday.com
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Ocean City Police Seek to Identify Suspect in Boardwalk Assault
OCEAN CITY, MD – Police in Ocean City are seeking to identify a man wanted...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
WTOP
Man says he was stabbed in downtown Annapolis
A man said he was stabbed Friday evening on Dock Street in downtown Annapolis. Annapolis police didn't learn about the incident until about 2:48 p.m. July 30
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Body reported in Essex
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.
WDEL 1150AM
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
WBOC
Guns and Drugs Seized, Two Teens Arrested in Glen Burnie Drug Bust
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Two teenagers operating a drug operation in Glen Burnie have been...
Wbaltv.com
Exclusive: Photos appear to show assailants in quadruple shooting
As many as five people were killed in the past two days as a result of violent crimes in Baltimore City. Two people were killed Friday morning in a quadruple shooting on West North Avenue, and what appears to be the assailants are pictured in exclusive photos obtained by 11 News from surveillance video that captured people with guns near the scene.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.
Bay Net
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight
An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
Police looking for multiple suspects in January murder
Baltimore Police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in the murder of Brandon Robinson. He was shot and killed in January.
