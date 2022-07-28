City of Billings places in WSJ and Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Markets Index 4th time

www.montanarightnow.com
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Gas prices affect outdoor recreation for some, no effect for others
Gas prices have increased 33% nationwide since the same time last year, and about 37% in Montana and that could affect how much people are able to use her campers and boats.
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
Helicopter rescues stranded cars for Montana residents
After 37 days, residents of the small community of Alpine at East Rosebud Lake were reunited with their stranded cars after they hired a helicopter to lift them one-by-one over the washed-out road.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
yourbigsky.com
A wheelie great idea – the first bike rental business opens in Billings
Such a cool idea!!! Renting a bike or kayak for a day!!! The awesome launch party for this great idea is Sunday, July 31st at the Billings Downtown Depot. Come check out all of these incredible new bikes, kayaks & paddle board summer rentals!. You don’t have to put in...
yourbigsky.com
Let’s get CRAZY for the Downtown Billings Alliance Crazy Days!
It’s the weekend, and time for relaxation and some fab fun!. We have the perfect idea for you if you’re looking for something fun and crazy to do; try the Downtown Billings Alliance Crazy Days promises to have a little something for everyone. Join the Downtown Alliance in...
100 Miles From Billings, Gas is 40 Cents Cheaper. Why?
Earlier this week I shared with you an experience I recently had at a less-than-stellar motel in the small town of Forsyth. Located 100 miles east of Billings on I-94, the quaint railroad/agriculture town is nestled along the Yellowstone River and has a population of 1,591 according to 2020 Census data.
montanarightnow.com
Stage 1 fire restrictions issued in Musselshell County
ROUNDUP - The Musselshell County Fire Warden/DES and the county's Fire Council have recommended Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in order to reduce the possibility of man-cause wildfires. This means a person may not ignite or set a fire within the county protection area without an official written permit or permission...
Billings, When Are You Going To Read My Articles? And More on Farmer Finishers
Wow what a week as we wrap it up with Farmer Finishers. To start it off right, all of your buddies back in Washington spent one trillion dollars this week. That's right -- just this week. The biggest part is $789 billion is part of their fight against inflation bill that spends government money and creates new taxes. Great.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
yourbigsky.com
5 easy trails to try in Billings
Billings has over 30 trails throughout the city and can be a fun way to get some light exercise. AllTrails lists some of the best biking and walking trails in the Magic City. Here are the top five that are considered easy trails:. Swords Park Trail is located on the...
Judge rules Billings’ airport firefighters aren’t legally firefighters
They drive fire engines. They can put out structure fires. They respond to medical calls. They’re required to have firefighting training by the Federal Aviation Administration. But a Lewis and Clark County District Judge has ruled that the employees who work as firefighters at Billings Logan International Airport are not firefighters, at least for the […] The post Judge rules Billings’ airport firefighters aren’t legally firefighters appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Parents react to Billings Public School's rescinded mandated mask policy
Billings Public School’s board of trustees rescinded their mandated mask policy on Monday. Many parents are relieved they can make their own choices while others are concerned.
Benefit planned for paralyzed Billings dancer after car accident
One Billings dancer’s life turned upside down after she was in a car accident in June, leaving her in a wheelchair.
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
yourbigsky.com
Firefighters battling Heights house fire
Update July 29, 2022 3:46pm: Billings Fire Battalion Chief reports no one hurt and firefighters are clearing the scene. The Billings Fire Department is responding to a fire on Miners Place in the Heights. There’s reportedly heavy smoke inside a multi-family house. Please try to take an alternate route until...
The heat is on; here are the details
Another warm day and this heat will continue into tomorrow. Tomorrow will be the hottest day in this stretch with temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits across the area.
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
yourbigsky.com
Summer Bash street dance at Craft Local
Ready to get those boogie shoes on? You’re going to need them tonight at Billings’ Craft Local!. It’s the Summer Bash Street Dance! If you haven’t been to Craft Local, it is located in the heart of downtown Billings. It’s a non-profit that provides artists a place to show their works, musicians the stage to entertain the crowd and some of the best local brews and wine around. How can you go wrong?
