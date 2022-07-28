ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

City of Billings places in WSJ and Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Markets Index 4th time

montanarightnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana

Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties

As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
Billings, MT
Business
Billings, MT
Government
Billings, MT
Real Estate
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Montana Talks

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Let’s get CRAZY for the Downtown Billings Alliance Crazy Days!

It’s the weekend, and time for relaxation and some fab fun!. We have the perfect idea for you if you’re looking for something fun and crazy to do; try the Downtown Billings Alliance Crazy Days promises to have a little something for everyone. Join the Downtown Alliance in...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Affordable Housing#Real Estate Listings#Wsj#The Wall Street Journal
montanarightnow.com

Stage 1 fire restrictions issued in Musselshell County

ROUNDUP - The Musselshell County Fire Warden/DES and the county's Fire Council have recommended Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in order to reduce the possibility of man-cause wildfires. This means a person may not ignite or set a fire within the county protection area without an official written permit or permission...
MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 easy trails to try in Billings

Billings has over 30 trails throughout the city and can be a fun way to get some light exercise. AllTrails lists some of the best biking and walking trails in the Magic City. Here are the top five that are considered easy trails:. Swords Park Trail is located on the...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Montanan

Judge rules Billings’ airport firefighters aren’t legally firefighters

They drive fire engines. They can put out structure fires. They respond to medical calls. They’re required to have firefighting training by the Federal Aviation Administration. But a Lewis and Clark County District Judge has ruled that the employees who work as firefighters at Billings Logan International Airport are not firefighters, at least for the […] The post Judge rules Billings’ airport firefighters aren’t legally firefighters appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com

Firefighters battling Heights house fire

Update July 29, 2022 3:46pm: Billings Fire Battalion Chief reports no one hurt and firefighters are clearing the scene. The Billings Fire Department is responding to a fire on Miners Place in the Heights. There’s reportedly heavy smoke inside a multi-family house. Please try to take an alternate route until...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Summer Bash street dance at Craft Local

Ready to get those boogie shoes on? You’re going to need them tonight at Billings’ Craft Local!. It’s the Summer Bash Street Dance! If you haven’t been to Craft Local, it is located in the heart of downtown Billings. It’s a non-profit that provides artists a place to show their works, musicians the stage to entertain the crowd and some of the best local brews and wine around. How can you go wrong?
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy