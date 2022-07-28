Here’s The Haunted Ship Schedule For 2022 Halloween Season

b105country.com
Related
Local Photographer Will Be Setup At Billings Park Days
As much as I can I like to support local businesses. Yeah, a lot of us still shop at big box stores and entities like Amazon for household essentials, but so many local people offer awesome goods and services. The Wife and I have a pretty decent art collection, and...
West Duluth’s 2022 Spirit Valley Days Features A Full Schedule of Events
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Book Sale by Friends of the Library (West Duluth Library) Proceeds go to help funding the Library. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Italian American Club – Sandwich and Sausage Sale (Mr. D’s Bar & Grill) 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Open House Health & Resource...
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Critical ‘Tour of Downtown Duluth’ Video Removed, Replaced By Positive Themed Videos
Early in July, I shared a couple of videos that had gone viral from a YouTube page called Save Duluth MN. The video that had gone viral in the Northland was called 'Tour of Downtown Duluth', in which the host tours popular downtown Duluth locations while exposing things that have been left in disrepair and people who are battling addictions and appear to have limited places to turn to for help.
Duluth’s ‘Bloody Mary Fest’ Features Unlimited Bloody Marys And Craft Beer
Bloody Marys have become a big deal locally and nationally, with the garnishes being put on them and making the news, sometimes taking away from the taste and making it about the show. The Bloody Mary Fest will take place at the AAD Shrine Event Center in Hermantown, and your...
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
WATCH: 20-Foot Loon From Virginia Heads To Minnesota State Fair
When the Minnesota State Fair gets underway at the end of this month, it'll have a special visitor - all the way from the Iron Range. And, it's something that hasn't left the Range since 1996. Anyone who's visited Virginia, Minnesota knows that there's a lake in the middle of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Did a Ghost Tell Ghost Hunters to “Die” and Leave Duluth’s Greenwood Cemetery?
Some Ghost Hunters from the YouTube channel North Shore Paranormal were out doing some exploring for ghosts when it appears, a ghost may have told them to "go." Loaded with more gadgets than the Hollywood Ghostbusters, these paranormal investigators are at Duluth's Greenwood Cemetery using a device called an EVP recorder (Electronic Voice Phenomenon) that can apparently hear the voices of ghosts. Several words may be heard (you can decide) including the name "Frank" and "Seven" and the word "Seance".
13 Things That Happen Each Time You Visit Superior’s Guadalajara
We've been going as a family to Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant for years. They have some fantastic food, and the kids love to go there. We started making some observations though about each time we go, and how there is a pattern. So we sat down together and made a list...
Is Summer Weather Past The Peak In Duluth?
It is finally feeling like summer in the Twin Ports, or at least it was. The last few weeks has brought some hot temperatures to the Duluth area, with cooler temperatures this week to round out the month. When looking at the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of the...
North Shore Named One Of The Best Unknown Places In The Country
It is certainly not unknown to us but to those outside of the midwest, it might be! The North Shore was just named one of the best unknown places in the entire country. This isn't the first time the North Shore and its accompanying sights have topped a list like this. Back in 2021, Split Rock Lighthouse was named one of the best campsites in the country. The list named the top ten campsites and Split Rock made the top five!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Hosting 8th Annual Military Appreciation Party August 6
It's the 8th year in a row for the Annual Military Appreciation Party in Alborn, Minnesota. This event has grown over the years, and it's continued to raise money for the local American Legion. The Clip Joint is hosting the party on August 6th beginning at noon. They are just...
Help Duluth’s Fitger’s Inn Earn National ‘Best Historic Hotel’ Honor
A popular Duluth landmark as an opportunity to earn quite an honor and Northland residents can help make it happen by casting their vote each day. USA Today has launched their 10Best contest and Fitger's Inn in Duluth is a nominee in the 'Best Historic Hotel' category. The nominees are terrific places from all over the United States, from California to New York and even Hawaii.
Adam Thielen and CJ Ham Back New Duluth Sports Training Center
A popular sports training program and facility that partners with Adam Thielen and CJ Ham from the Minnesota Vikings will be opening in Duluth later this month. ETS Sports Performance Gym currently operates 10 centers in Minnesota, soon to be 12 when they open their newest locations in Forest Lake and in Duluth. The Duluth location is scheduled to open on August 29th.
Product From Minnesota Company Featured On Hit Show
How awesome is this? A product from a Minnesota company was just featured on a very popular show. If you are a fan of survival shows, you will absolutely love this. This isn't the first time a local company has been featured on the big time. Duluth Pack has been featured on the national news, including a segment late last year. The company was featured thanks to a major act of kindness they displayed throughout the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Shore Traffic Advisory, August 4-7 Due To Duluth-Area Events
Summer is always a busy time for tourists and locals along the North Shore. And with a combination of events coming next week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory to alert drivers to the potential for congestion, delays, and more. Specifically, MNDOT has focused on August...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
Superior Pauses Expanded Firearm Sales Discussion
The plans to expand firearm sales in the City of Superior are on hold - at least for the time being. A proposal that would have allowed more special-use permits for firearm sales was up for action. However, at their meeting on July 20, the Superior Plan Commission decided that more conversation and dialogue was needed.
B105
Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0