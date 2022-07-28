New Survey Finds NJ is Absolutely Obsessed With This Fast Food Restaurant

rock1041.com
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/1
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
wbgo.org
New Jersey Ranks Near Top of List of Least Affordable States for Renters, Study Shows
On the list of least affordable states to rent an apartment, New Jersey ranks high. The 2022 Out of Reach report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that New Jersey actually did move down a notch, from 6th to 7th least affordable, but remains near the top of the list.
Rapper, Actor Ice-T Opening Cannabis Dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, NJ – On television, rapper Ice-T is a police detective. In real life,...
N.J. reports 2,425 new COVID cases, 1 new death after three consecutive days of 3,000-plus cases
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 2,425 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new confirmed death, after three consecutive days of daily cases surpassing 3,000. Eighteen of the 21 counties in the state are now considered high risk for transmission, the CDC reported Sunday, up from only six in mid-July. Only Mercer, Cumberland and Salem counties remain in the medium-risk category. Residents in high-risk counties are recommended to wear masks indoors.
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
Dying patients desperately need N.J. lawmakers to improve medical aid-in-dying law | Opinion
Three years after New Jersey’s historic “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, the evidence is clear: lawmakers need to amend and improve this law. The reason: a large percentage of terminally ill adults who want to access it cannot. As a result, they’re dying with needless suffering that the law was designed to prevent.
