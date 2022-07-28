Agrivoltaics: Where Solar Energy Meets Agriculture

www.treehugger.com
Related
Ars Technica
US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design
On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: the design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
Freethink
Transparent solar panels could soon turn windows into energy harvesters
Solar panels have shaken up the way we produce and consume electricity. By placing them on fields, walls, and rooftops, individual households and businesses can now generate their own power at relatively low costs — or even sell it to nearby power grids when their supply outpaces their consumption.
Good News Network
Dead Solar Panels Are About to Become a Lot More Valuable – a $2.7 Billion Market by 2030
The demand for recycled solar photovoltaic (PV) panel components is set to skyrocket in the coming years as the number of installations surges and the threat of a supply bottleneck looms. A Rystad Energy analysis shows recyclable materials from PV panels at the end of their lifespan will be worth...
Oil and Gas’s Pivot to Blue Hydrogen Is Falling Through
The oil and gas industry’s plan to convince the world to switch from natural gas to hydrogen made from natural gas is being upended by an unexpected cause: economics. As the climate emergency has gotten more and more impossible to ignore and the world has started moving away from natural gas, the industry has hyped a new technology: so-called blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen produces no carbon emissions when burned or converted into electricity, but the main component in producing blue hydrogen is methane, the most potent greenhouse gas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
The American Prairie (AP), a conservation project in Montana, has quietly scooped up more than 450,000 acres of land with the help of its billionaire donors and the federal government. The little-known project aims to create the largest "fully functioning ecosystem" in the continental U.S. by stitching together about 3.2...
Why hasn’t Henry Ford’s ideal power grid become a reality?
Scientists knew about carbon emissions-induced climate change long before global warming and rising seas began to afflict our planet. Alarms were sounded by many, among them industrialist Henry Ford. In a July 1922 essay for Popular Science, “How Power Will Set Men Free,” Henry Ford was already promoting an alternative electric-power vision for America. His advocacy for clean power and an end to coal would tee off a debate that has simmered for more than a hundred years. Some of his power predictions and proposals were not quite on the mark, but his vision is worth assessing.
Archer Successfully Completes Second Phase of Maker Flight Testing, Moves on to Third Phase Towards Full Transition
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it has successfully completed all of its “critical azimuth” flight tests, marking the completion of the second of three key phases of flight testing. The purpose of these tests are to validate the crosswind capabilities of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft configuration and flight control systems. The company has now successfully flown Maker at increasing speeds of up to 15 knots, in various directions and attitudes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005621/en/ Archer’s Maker demonstrator aircraft in flight. (Photo: Business Wire)
Solar Chargers Will Be A Total Game-Changer For EV Owners
The onset of electric vehicles offers different nations a chance to rethink much of their urban planning. The United States is one of the more egregious offenders, with massive open parking lots that lead to sweltering heat in the summer and icy wastelands of nothingness come winter. A UK-based company, 3ti, has a potential solution to at least part of these issues, and one that should have been implemented long ago.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Tree Hugger
What Is Fossil Water? Geology and Renewability
Fossil water refers to underground reservoirs formed during the last glacial ice age. Also known as petrowater or paleowater, fossil water borrows its name from paleontology. Like a traditional fossil, fossil water is trapped in rock—sometimes for millennia. These aged aquifers acquired their water from melting ice and prehistoric...
Drought-stricken rancher: "It's kind of like farming in the desert"
A relentless heat wave is piling on the difficulties faced by ranchers and farmers who've endured up to two years of drought in the Western U.S., causing some to sell off cattle at an increasingly rapid pace. Severe drought last year forced 40% of farmers to liquidate a portion of...
Slate
There’s a Maddening Omission in the Senate Climate Bill
With West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin suddenly on board with climate legislation (albeit one refashioned as an anti-inflation bill), wary Democrats met the announcement of a domestic-policy bill this week with jubilation and relief. At long last, it looks like the Congress is on track to pass a $370 billion climate bill, including $260 billion in clean energy credits and billions more to subsidize the installation of solar panels and heat pumps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range
Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
internationaltechnology.com
An Immigrant Inventor in Canada Unlocks New Solution For Carbon Dioxide Emission Problems
"THE CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURING AND ELECTRICAL ENERGY GENERATING SYSTEM INVENTION" Solomon Alema Asfhsa is an independent inventor passionate about scientific principles, new ideas, and novel technologies. With five unique patents under his name, now, Solomon Alema Asfhsa has a bigger fish to fry, and to restore the environmental problems humans caused throughout the planet. Intending to kill two birds with one stone, Solomon Alema Asfhsa invested years in documenting, researching, prototyping, and troubleshooting a state-of-the-art technology Dioxide Capturing & Electrical Energy Generating System. The owner and inventor of the sophisticated technology envision creating a win-win situation for all with the best thing since sliced bread.
What Is a High-Net-Worth Individual? Definition, Types & Privileges
A high-net-worth individual (or HNWI) is a designation used in the finance industry for a person with a large amount of investable wealth. Here, investable wealth includes only liquid assets like cash, cash equivalents, and easily traded securities like stocks and bonds. Less-liquid assets like real estate, art, and collectables are not considered when determining the value of an individual’s investable assets.
Tree Hugger
Marine Biome: Types, Plants, and Wildlife
Oceans cover 70% of Earth's surface and contain 97% of its water. They are home to an estimated 2.21 million known eukaryote species (eukaryote encompassing all plants, animals, fungi, protists, and most algae), but that's only a glimpse of what's living in the sea. Experts predict that an astounding 91% of ocean life remains undiscovered still.
Tree Hugger
World's Tiger Population Has Increased by 40%
There’s some great news for a beloved big cat. The world’s tiger population is stable and is likely even on the upswing, according to a new assessment. The latest report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) finds that tiger population numbers may have increased as much as 40% in seven years. There were 3,200 tigers in 2015 and potentially 4.500 in 2022. That’s the first growth in decades.
generalaviationnews.com
CubCrafters goes public
YAKIMA, Washington — For the first time in its 40-year history, CubCrafters, a manufacturer of Light-Sport, Experimental, and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft, is allowing outside investors in the company. Anyone in the aviation community who’s interested can invest in the company through the Securities and Exchange Regulation A,...
Comments / 0