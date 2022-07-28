ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Madonna Says She’s Directing Her Own Biopic So “Mysogonistic Men” Can’t

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06R21O_0gwNUT3z00

With a new biopic in the works, one that follows the early days of Madonna and her evolution as the queen of pop, the superstar discussed her decision to helm her own biopic during a new interview with Variety.

Two years ago, social media caught wind that Madge would co-write, alongside Diablo Cody, and direct the still-untitled movie. Now the Material Girl is giving fans a few key insights into what they can expect from the impending biopic.

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs,” Madonna told the outlet. “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.'”

Ozark star Julia Garner was reportedly offered the titular role from Madonna earlier this month, following a lengthy audition process. This isn’t Madonna’s first bout in directing—she previously helmed Filth and Wisdom in 2008 and W.E. in 2011.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer—a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said of the biopic in a statement in 2020.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me? It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

(Photo: Courtesy of Warner Music Group/High Rise PR)

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival

THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Madonna
Person
Diablo Cody
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Back on! Jason Momoa and girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez confirm rekindled relationship rumors as they take romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez confirm their rekindled relationship rumors while enjoying a romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu, California on Thursday afternoon. Less than a month after they were reported to have split after months of quietly dating, the 42-year-old Aquaman star and actress, 32, looked cozy as she wrapped her arms around him as they took his motorcycle out for a joy ride through a windy road.
MALIBU, CA
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular

Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Group#Art#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday

Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

JoJo Siwa says Candace Cameron Bure ‘didn’t share all the details’ of ‘rude’ incident

JoJo Siwa has claimed Candace Cameron Bure didn’t share “all the details” about the interaction that led to her branding the Full House star the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a viral TikTok.Bure posted to Instagram on Tuesday (25 July), explaining that she’d called Siwa after the video was posted to apologise for upsetting her in the past.She said that she and Siwa had a “great conservation”, during which the teen apparently said “she didn’t think this was going to go viral” and told Bure she “didn’t think it was a big deal”.Explaining that Siwa’s video had, in...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy