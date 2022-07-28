New Comic Book Series About Stevie Nicks Has Been Published

A new comic book about the life of Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has been published.

TodalWave Comics announced that it was adding Nicks to its “Female Force” comic series, which highlights women who have made a major impact in the world. Previously featured artists include Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbara Streisand, and Cher.

Written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Ramon Salas, Female Force: Stevie Nicks is a 22-page comic series that details the life and career of Nicks. The book is available both digitally and in print. See the whimsical cover below.

Frizell said in a press statement: “There’s a popular meme that talks about how Taylor Swift writes sad songs about her exes, but Stevie Nicks makes her exes sing songs she wrote about them explaining how horrible they are, and every time I see it, I laugh.”

He continued, “Stevie’s fearlessness makes her a rock legend and explains her staying power and popularity.”

In other Nicks news, she announced a new wave of dates for her 2022 U.S. tour earlier this week. Find ticket information and the list of dates, HERE.

Stevie Nicks Fall 2022 Tour Dates:

Sept 2-4 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass

Sept 8 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

Sept 10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

Sept 13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept 17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Sept 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept 22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

Sept 30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

Oct 3 – Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 6 – Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct 9 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 16 – Nashville @ Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium

Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Stevie Nicks (Photo: Primary Wave)