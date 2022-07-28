ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

Comments / 1

Related
canyonnews.com

Obit: Gloria “June” Friemel

Gloria “June” Friemel passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer and various other health issues. June was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on February 24, 1950. She moved to Canyon, Texas, when she was 5 years old and graduated from Canyon High School in 1968. On July 3, 1971, June married the love of her life, Kenneth Bruce Friemel, in Umbarger, Texas, and they were blessed with three children, Brandon, Shana, and Rebecca. June worked a short time, but then chose to stay home to raise her children. Kenneth and June were longtime residents of Canyon and parishioners at St. Ann’s Catholic Church until December 2019 when they moved to Central Texas to live closer to their children.
CANYON, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp

Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival

If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
abc7amarillo.com

Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panhandle, TX
City
Canyon, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Amarillo, TX
Obituaries
City
Amarillo, TX
City
White Deer, TX
Mix 94.1

Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored

Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas A M University#Tx#Panhandle Cemetery#The First Baptist Church#Panhandle High School#Mississippi College#Baylor University#Isd#Wtsu
canyonnews.com

Obit: Charles “Wire” Wright

Charles “Wire” Wright, 93, of Canyon passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 2pm at Hillside Christian Church in Canyon, by Pastor Trae Sweat. The burial will follow the service at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon. Wire...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
CLAUDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BSA Health names new Chief Operating Officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Baptist Saint Anthony (BSA) Health System announced on Friday Jerome Brooks as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective as of July 25. “Jerome brings extensive management experience in healthcare to his new role at BSA,” said BSA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cruz. “We look forward to Jerome’s contributions to our […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suddenlink becomes Optimum, details new campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Altice USA announced on Monday that Suddenlink has rebranded to become Optimum, which brings the company’s telecommunications products and services together under one brand. Altice added that the new nationwide brand campaign for Optimum “Get Closer, Go Farther” was unveiled to customers. “Get closer and go farther. That’s our Optimum brand […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy