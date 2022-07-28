www.canyonnews.com
Related
canyonnews.com
Obit: Gloria “June” Friemel
Gloria “June” Friemel passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer and various other health issues. June was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on February 24, 1950. She moved to Canyon, Texas, when she was 5 years old and graduated from Canyon High School in 1968. On July 3, 1971, June married the love of her life, Kenneth Bruce Friemel, in Umbarger, Texas, and they were blessed with three children, Brandon, Shana, and Rebecca. June worked a short time, but then chose to stay home to raise her children. Kenneth and June were longtime residents of Canyon and parishioners at St. Ann’s Catholic Church until December 2019 when they moved to Central Texas to live closer to their children.
canyonnews.com
Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp
Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
abc7amarillo.com
Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is continuing to welcome new businesses and expand other companies. Just about a month ago, Mariscos El Big Boy opened up and is bringing a taste of the coast to Texas. “I’m from California so I grew up eating seafood in California, we thought it...
Baytown dog stolen 5 years ago found in Borger
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger said that city animal control found a dog that was stolen almost 5 years ago from a Houston-area resident is set to be reunited. According to the city, Animal Control Officer Jared Harper, picked up a German Shepherd that was scanned for a microchip and found to […]
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
canyonnews.com
Obit: Charles “Wire” Wright
Charles “Wire” Wright, 93, of Canyon passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 2pm at Hillside Christian Church in Canyon, by Pastor Trae Sweat. The burial will follow the service at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon. Wire...
KFDA
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
Amarillo moves out of ‘Stage One’ of drought plan
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Friday that it has moved out of stage one of the city’s Drought Contingency plan, citing a “strong community response” as well as recent rain in the area. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, city of Amarillo officials first asked Amarillo residents to follow […]
Traffic detoured on SL 335 and Georgia until Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo District (TxDOT), The northbound lanes of Georgia Street are closed from SL 335 to about a 1/4 mile north. Officials stated that traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes, with one lane of travel in each direction. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trails closed at Palo Duro Canyon after rainfall Saturday
CANYON, Texas, According to a post from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, all trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park are closed until further notice. Officials reported that heavy rainfall and flooding has saturated the park in the last 24 hours. Officials also released data highlighting the recent amount of rainfall at the rim. For […]
BSA Health names new Chief Operating Officer
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Baptist Saint Anthony (BSA) Health System announced on Friday Jerome Brooks as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective as of July 25. “Jerome brings extensive management experience in healthcare to his new role at BSA,” said BSA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cruz. “We look forward to Jerome’s contributions to our […]
APD: Body found near Mesquite and River Road found to be overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that during their investigation it was found that the person found dead in a ditch near Mesquite and River Road was found to be an overdose. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to meet Potter County […]
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
Amarillo Police Department investigating Saturday evening homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit officials released information regarding a Saturday evening shooting in East Amarillo. According to an APD press release, officers responded to a shooting at East Park at 700 South Ross Street around 7:56 p.m. on July 30. APD said Carlos Montenegro, a 65-year-old male died at the […]
abc7amarillo.com
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
Suddenlink becomes Optimum, details new campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Altice USA announced on Monday that Suddenlink has rebranded to become Optimum, which brings the company’s telecommunications products and services together under one brand. Altice added that the new nationwide brand campaign for Optimum “Get Closer, Go Farther” was unveiled to customers. “Get closer and go farther. That’s our Optimum brand […]
Rural school districts in West Texas adjust to four-day school weeks
SPRINGLAKE, Texas – As the school year quickly approaches, some rural school districts in West Texas and across the state are adjusting to a four-day school week. For Springlake-Earth ISD, this coming school year is what they’re calling the “pilot year.” They voted on the decision to implement the new schedule last spring. Superintendent of […]
Comments / 1