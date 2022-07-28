Gloria “June” Friemel passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer and various other health issues. June was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on February 24, 1950. She moved to Canyon, Texas, when she was 5 years old and graduated from Canyon High School in 1968. On July 3, 1971, June married the love of her life, Kenneth Bruce Friemel, in Umbarger, Texas, and they were blessed with three children, Brandon, Shana, and Rebecca. June worked a short time, but then chose to stay home to raise her children. Kenneth and June were longtime residents of Canyon and parishioners at St. Ann’s Catholic Church until December 2019 when they moved to Central Texas to live closer to their children.

