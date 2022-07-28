ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

canyonnews.com

Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp

Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Gloria “June” Friemel

Gloria “June” Friemel passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer and various other health issues. June was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on February 24, 1950. She moved to Canyon, Texas, when she was 5 years old and graduated from Canyon High School in 1968. On July 3, 1971, June married the love of her life, Kenneth Bruce Friemel, in Umbarger, Texas, and they were blessed with three children, Brandon, Shana, and Rebecca. June worked a short time, but then chose to stay home to raise her children. Kenneth and June were longtime residents of Canyon and parishioners at St. Ann’s Catholic Church until December 2019 when they moved to Central Texas to live closer to their children.
CANYON, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Marilyn Warren

Marilyn Warren peacefully passed away June 27, 2022. She was 91. Marilyn was born in 1930 in Dallas, Texas, to Fred and Minnie Atchison. She married Robert Warren in 1952 and the couple moved to Canyon in 1969 where she lived for the next 45 years. In 2014, she moved to Arlington, Texas, to be closer to her son, Jay, and family.
CANYON, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Allene Joyce Stovall

Allene Joyce Stovall, 88, of Panhandle Texas passed from this life Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Amarillo TX. The family will receive friends 5 to 7pm, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Holley Funeral Home, 205 North 11th Street, in Canyon, TX. Graveside Service will be at Panhandle Cemetery, Friday July 22, at 10am; followed by a memorial service at 2pm at the First Baptist Church White Deer, Texas, with Pastor Alan Wilson officiating. Arrangements are by Holley Funeral Home of Canyon, Texas.
PANHANDLE, TX
98.7 The Bomb

National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!

Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
CLAUDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 injured in 2 vehicle crash on State Hwy 136

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash on State Highway 136. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 15 miles northeast of Amarillo. Life Flight was initially called, but the driver of the blue car was transported to the hospital by ambulance. They...
AMARILLO, TX

