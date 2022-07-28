www.canyonnews.com
Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp
Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
Obit: Gloria “June” Friemel
Gloria “June” Friemel passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer and various other health issues. June was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on February 24, 1950. She moved to Canyon, Texas, when she was 5 years old and graduated from Canyon High School in 1968. On July 3, 1971, June married the love of her life, Kenneth Bruce Friemel, in Umbarger, Texas, and they were blessed with three children, Brandon, Shana, and Rebecca. June worked a short time, but then chose to stay home to raise her children. Kenneth and June were longtime residents of Canyon and parishioners at St. Ann’s Catholic Church until December 2019 when they moved to Central Texas to live closer to their children.
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Obit: Marilyn Warren
Marilyn Warren peacefully passed away June 27, 2022. She was 91. Marilyn was born in 1930 in Dallas, Texas, to Fred and Minnie Atchison. She married Robert Warren in 1952 and the couple moved to Canyon in 1969 where she lived for the next 45 years. In 2014, she moved to Arlington, Texas, to be closer to her son, Jay, and family.
Obit: Allene Joyce Stovall
Allene Joyce Stovall, 88, of Panhandle Texas passed from this life Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Amarillo TX. The family will receive friends 5 to 7pm, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Holley Funeral Home, 205 North 11th Street, in Canyon, TX. Graveside Service will be at Panhandle Cemetery, Friday July 22, at 10am; followed by a memorial service at 2pm at the First Baptist Church White Deer, Texas, with Pastor Alan Wilson officiating. Arrangements are by Holley Funeral Home of Canyon, Texas.
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is continuing to welcome new businesses and expand other companies. Just about a month ago, Mariscos El Big Boy opened up and is bringing a taste of the coast to Texas. “I’m from California so I grew up eating seafood in California, we thought it...
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude
A Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Armstrong County, east of Amarillo.
Baytown dog stolen 5 years ago found in Borger
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger said that city animal control found a dog that was stolen almost 5 years ago from a Houston-area resident is set to be reunited. According to the city, Animal Control Officer Jared Harper, picked up a German Shepherd that was scanned for a microchip and found to […]
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
Amarillo moves out of ‘Stage One’ of drought plan
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Friday that it has moved out of stage one of the city’s Drought Contingency plan, citing a “strong community response” as well as recent rain in the area. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, city of Amarillo officials first asked Amarillo residents to follow […]
APD: Body found near Mesquite and River Road found to be overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that during their investigation it was found that the person found dead in a ditch near Mesquite and River Road was found to be an overdose. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to meet Potter County […]
Autopsy on woman found dead in City of Amarillo garbage truck showed no signs of foul play
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The autopsy on a woman found dead in a City of Amarillo garbage truck showed no signs of foul play, according to police. The body of Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray, 42, was found May 19 in a garbage truck after it got back to the solid waste collection plant on SE 23rd and Olive.
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
1 injured in 2 vehicle crash on State Hwy 136
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash on State Highway 136. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 15 miles northeast of Amarillo. Life Flight was initially called, but the driver of the blue car was transported to the hospital by ambulance. They...
