Jordan Turpin Opens Up About Alleged Foster Care Abuse in New People Magazine Interview

'The only word I know to call it is hell': Turpin sisters share the details of their family's house of horror
Jordan Turpin was 17 years old when she found herself crawling out of a window of her family's home, hoping to save the lives of her 12 siblings.
Master P Opens Up About Daughter Tytyana Miller's Death and Her Battle With Addiction
Master P is turning his family's heartbreaking loss into a mission. On Friday, the 52-year-old rapper sat down with Gayle King for CBS Morning to open up about his daughter, Tytyana Miller's, death by drug overdose and share how he is working to spread awareness on mental illness and substance abuse.
Jordan Turpin Is Still Too 'Traumatized' To Open Up About 'House Of Horrors' Ordeal, But She's Excited To Start A New Life
Jordan Turpin is as resilient as they come. For more than 15 years, the 21-year-old and her 12 siblings were held captive and abused by their parents, David and Louise Turpin, but in 2018, she finally managed to escape what was dubbed "the house of horrors" and alert the authorities.
After 2 Foster Homes, Jordan Turpin Walked an Hour to New Job at Taco Bell 'in the Middle of the Night'
Jordan Turpin has always done everything she could to survive. In PEOPLE's latest cover story, the courageous 21-year-old woman opens up exclusively about her life after she helped rescue herself and her 12 siblings from extreme abuse in their parents' Perris, Calif., home that became known as the "House of Horrors." (Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, were arrested in 2018 and pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts; they were sentenced to life in prison.)
A former teacher says she was fired from her job after she was seen dancing with her students in a TikTok: 'It was so PG'
Jania Ashay said she was fired from her job as an ESL teacher after her students recorded a video dancing with her.
Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Pregnant With Baby No. 5? Find Out How the Speculation Started
Baby on the way? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez sparked rumors that she’s pregnant with baby No. 5. Here’s everything we know. What Did Chris Lopez Say About Kailyn Lowry’s Alleged Pregnancy?. On July 25, Chris took to Twitter to share a...
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
After suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, Jackie Evancho is ready to make a change. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 22, opens up about her battle with anorexia and how she's working to get healthy. While she's struggled with disordered eating since she was a...
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
I was a self-made millionaire at only six years old – now I’m 15 and the money I dish out on parties will shock you
A TEENAGE former reality TV star has revealed how she became a self-made millionaire aged only six years old. Isabella Barrett, now 15, is reportedly worth $2million and has spent up to $85,000 on parties to promote her fashion brand after first finding stardom on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras. Despite...
Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe
Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Priscilla Presley says her ex-husband Elvis was 'not racist in any way' because he had 'Black friends'
Priscilla Presley appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss her late ex-husband's legacy. Priscilla said Elvis was "not prejudiced in any way" despite accusations of cultural appropriation. "He loved, loved being around Blacks and being around anyone actually," she said.
Archie Battersbee’s parents lose fight to keep son, 12, on life support
High court judge rules boy has ‘no hope’ of recovery from brain damage apparently suffered while taking ‘blackout challenge’
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
'The baby died inside of me... then it poisoned me': Resurfaced 1989 video of actress Debbie Reynolds recounting how she almost DIED by being forced to carry a stillborn to term goes viral in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal
A resurfaced video of Debbie Reynolds recounting the harrowing story about her baby dying inside of her and her having to carry the stillborn child to term has gone viral in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling. The late actress opened up...
Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness
Ashley Judd spoke out about the tragic passing of her beloved mother, singer Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at 76 just three months ago. Radar has learned that her greatest wish for Naomi is that "when she transitioned, she was hopefully able to let go of any guilt or shame that she carried."
My baby boy’s love of cuddles cost him his life – we’re devastated we had no idea
WHEN little James Thorndyke was born, mum Susie and husband Justin who works as a farmer, were overjoyed. Susie already had twins, four-year-old Oliver and Ethan, from a previous relationship and knew she wanted another baby to add to her brood. Susie, now 39, was 33 at the time and...
Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones
They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
Woman enraged when she learns another woman accompanied her husband to the urologist to talk about infertility issues
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father was a compulsive cheater in his youth; my mother married him anyway. "It was like cheating was his hobby," she told me. "It consumed all his spare time."
