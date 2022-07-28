ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Xochitl Gomez Reveals Patrick Stewart's 'Great Advice' from Multiverse of Madness Set (Exclusive)

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed

There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Patrick Stewart
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Multiverse#Film Star#Tiktok#Marvel#Phases Five
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
E! News

Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy