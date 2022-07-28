Xochitl Gomez Reveals Patrick Stewart's 'Great Advice' from Multiverse of Madness Set (Exclusive)

toofab.com
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie. The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise. With filming now complete on the third and final season,...
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
New Secret Invasion trailer shows a gritty Marvel series that no one’s ready for – description
Marvel delivered a huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and while we’re all excited for Avengers 5 and 6, perhaps the most impressive showing was Secret Invasion. The upcoming Disney Plus series, touching down in 2023, looks set to be the franchise’s most gritty outing yet, and Total Film was on the scene to witness the exclusive footage.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Dakota Johnson Says Dad Don Johnson ‘Couldn’t Really Stop Me’ From Becoming an Actor
Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson wanted to see her go off to college, but the young actor was determined to follow in her parents' footsteps.
Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74
Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
insideedition.com
John Davidson, 1970s Hollywood Heartthrob Who Seemingly Disappeared, Is Living His Best Life at the Age of 80
In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere. With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23
Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: It Was Val Kilmer’s Idea to Make Iceman Sick
Iceman's reunion is an emotional moment and his illness was an idea from Val Kilmer himself.
