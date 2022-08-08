ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say Dermalogica’s Dark Spot Fader Works in Days & It's on Sale — Here’s How

By Olivia Harvey
 5 days ago
Though normal and natural, signs of aging and acne scarring can put a damper on your self-confidence. And if you’ve been looking for a product that follows through on its promise to lighten dark spots, then you’ve stumbled upon a new holy grail item. Dermalogica’s Age Bright Spot Fader treatment reduces visible skin aging, clears breakouts, and prevents dark spots from occurring. And right now, it’s 20 percent off with the code CHEERS at Dermstore during its Anniversary sale.

The Age Bright Spot Fader is a two-in-one spot treatment that reduces the appearance of active breakouts and post-breakout marks. The formula uses salicylic acid to clear the skin and niacinamide and hexylresorcinol to fade post-breakout and age-related dark spots and improve uneven skin tone. And Dermalogica ’s AGE Bright Complex reduces signs of aging and helps skin retain moisture.

Dermalogica Age Bright Spot Fader

Dermalogica AGE Bright Spot Fader

$36, originally $45


“I am 57 with oily acne-prone skin and fighting the signs of aging,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Treatments for aging skin broke me out. I have searched for years for a product to address my specific skincare challenges. This is it! Not only has it abolished my acne, but it has literally erased some very dark age spots … This has changed my skin! Only product that treats my acne prone oily skin with signs of aging!”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “At age 43 my skin has decided to go through some changes! This product erases blemishes, spots, [and] blackheads, OVERNIGHT! Your skin is left looking and feeling better than before….please never stop making it!!”

To see results, use the Dermalogica Dark Spot Fader twice a day on any dark spots or blemishes you want to be cleared up. And like magic, your skin will look healthier, happier, and more youthful in just a few days. Try the Dark Spot Fader and feel more confident in your skin.

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

