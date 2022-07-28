The immersive novel 'Tomorrow' is a winner for gamers and n00bs alike

Stray is one of this year's biggest releases. The new kitty cat game from BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive had substantial anticipation going into its release, but no one expected it to do as well as it's been doing. A week after its release it's still the top seller on Steam. Beyond the cat protagonist, the thing players are seemingly in love with most about the game is its well-realized and detailed world. To this end, it should surprise no one that the game's world is brimming with some great and hidden details.

