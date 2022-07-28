ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 6

thomas lambert
2d ago

that is a photo of Robert Fisher and family not the person named in article.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxygen

Self-Proclaimed 'Incel' Gets 44 Years After Filming Himself Committing Arizona Mall Shooting

The self-proclaimed “incel” convicted of targeting couples in a 2020 mall shooting in Arizona has been handed the maximum sentence. Armando Hernandez, 23, will spend 44 years behind bars for the mass shooting that left several people injured, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Hernandez, who was 20 at the time of the incident, reportedly targeted couples at the Westgate Shopping Center in 2020 because he felt bullied, according to CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers

Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Arizona Man Gets Life For Brutal 2017 Murder Of Kindergarten Teacher He'd Been Dating

An Arizona man convicted of murdering a beloved elementary school teacher has been sentenced to life in prison. Charlie Malzahn, 32, had been spared the death penalty in exchange for pleading guilty in June to the murder of Cathryn Gorospe, 44, according to the Associated Press. The pair had been dating for about a month when Gorospe disappeared on Oct. 6, 2017, shortly after she bonded the defendant out of jail for an unrelated crime, according to CBS News.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian Miller#Murder#Violent Crime
papermag.com

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pitchfork

Mozzy Begins Yearlong Federal Prison Sentence

Mozzy, the prolific Sacramento rapper, has begun a 12-month sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Atwater, California. The musician had been indicted by a federal grand jury in California on a weapons possession charge in 2021. The rapper eventually agreed to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In addition to the yearlong sentence, Mozzy paid a $55,000 fine, according to court documents.
ATWATER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy