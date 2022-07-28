www.tastefulspace.com
thomas lambert
2d ago
that is a photo of Robert Fisher and family not the person named in article.
Self-Proclaimed 'Incel' Gets 44 Years After Filming Himself Committing Arizona Mall Shooting
The self-proclaimed “incel” convicted of targeting couples in a 2020 mall shooting in Arizona has been handed the maximum sentence. Armando Hernandez, 23, will spend 44 years behind bars for the mass shooting that left several people injured, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Hernandez, who was 20 at the time of the incident, reportedly targeted couples at the Westgate Shopping Center in 2020 because he felt bullied, according to CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV.
Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers
Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
Colorado funeral home owner accused of stealing body parts pleads guilty
Megan Hess, 45, faces 20 years in prison after prosecutors said she hatched scheme to sell body parts without families’ consent
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Attorney produces Manson Jr.’s birth certificate in estate litigation
An attorney representing the temporary special administrator of Charles Manson’s estate has filed what he says is the birth certificate of Charles Manson Jr. and supplies proof he is the son of the late cult leader in the latest turn regarding who will permanently oversee the estate. Lawyer Alan...
Arizona Man Gets Life For Brutal 2017 Murder Of Kindergarten Teacher He'd Been Dating
An Arizona man convicted of murdering a beloved elementary school teacher has been sentenced to life in prison. Charlie Malzahn, 32, had been spared the death penalty in exchange for pleading guilty in June to the murder of Cathryn Gorospe, 44, according to the Associated Press. The pair had been dating for about a month when Gorospe disappeared on Oct. 6, 2017, shortly after she bonded the defendant out of jail for an unrelated crime, according to CBS News.
Judge revokes indicted Colorado clerk Tina Peters' arrest warrant
A Colorado judge on Friday quashed an arrest warrant for indicted Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, a leading election denier who lost last month's Republican primary for secretary of state, after she allegedly violated the terms of her bond.
California Woman Kills Her Teacher Husband — But Was It Murder Or Self Defense?
When Jason Harper’s fellow teachers learned that their colleague, a devoted father of three, was found dead in the bedroom of his seaside neighborhood home, they didn’t know what to think. But their concern only grew when they learned that Jason’s wife, Julie Harper, and the couple’s three...
papermag.com
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
DEA seizes 100K fake, fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills; 2 Arizona men in federal custody
More than 100,000 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized by Burbank police during a traffic stop, and the two Arizona men who were in the vehicle where the pills were found now face federal charges. Fernando Paul Arenas, 20, of Glendale, Ariz.; and Ricardo Corral, 21, of Phoenix, were...
2 locals arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting
The black Nissan Sentra that detectives believe Beets drove.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — Casa Grande police on Monday arrested two local residents in connection with a July 19 shooting.
Missing Arizona geologist Daniel Robinson: A father's unending search for his son, one year later
The father of a fledgling Arizona-based geologist who has been missing for more than a year is relentlessly seeking answers related to what has happened to his son as he says the case is not receiving the attention it deserves. Daniel Robinson was last seen when he suddenly left the...
Canadian prison inmate faces life sentence for conspiring to import and distribute fentanyl in US
A Canadian prison inmate pleaded guilty to conspiring with another inmate to import and distribute fentanyl in the United States, which led to several overdoses and deaths, authorities said. Jason Joey Berry, 39, of Montreal, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and...
Mozzy Begins Yearlong Federal Prison Sentence
Mozzy, the prolific Sacramento rapper, has begun a 12-month sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Atwater, California. The musician had been indicted by a federal grand jury in California on a weapons possession charge in 2021. The rapper eventually agreed to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In addition to the yearlong sentence, Mozzy paid a $55,000 fine, according to court documents.
