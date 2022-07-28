Pike County Fair officials cancel rodeo due to weather concerns

The 2022 United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is happening from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, and officials say they're in need of volunteers. Registration is now open for the 2022 tournament, and officials say the re are a variety of volunteer positions available for the tournament, which will be held at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana.

