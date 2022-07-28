Pike County Fair officials cancel rodeo due to weather concerns

www.wevv.com
wevv.com
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
Evansville Farmer's Market Hosts First Responder Appreciation Day
The Evansville Farmer's Market hosted a First Responder's Appreciation Day on Saturday at Washington Square Mall. Evansville Farmer's Market holds First Responder Appreciation Day. The Evansville Farmer's Market honored emergency personnel on Saturday with a First Responder's Appreciation Day.
American Red Cross in Evansville sending volunteers to eastern Kentucky floods
The American Red Cross has over 200 volunteers on the ground providing relief in eastern Kentucky. On Monday, they received two more from Evansville. The Evansville chapter of the American Red Cross of Indiana is there to help in the Tri-State anytime they’re called. The mission in eastern Kentucky,...
Tri-Stater's rush to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket
Friday, Palmers gas station in Henderson, KY saw dozens of customers stop in just to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket. Tri-Stater's rush to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket. Friday, Palmers gas station in Henderson, Kentucky, saw dozens of customers stop in just...
10-year-old girl identified after fatal fall at Garden of the Gods
A 10-year-old girl who died after an incident at the Garden of the Gods has been identified. The Jackson County, Illinois Coroner's Office tells 44News that the girl who died was 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery. Montgomery died after being life-flighted to the hospital after being seriously injured in a fall...
Volunteers needed for upcoming Korn Ferry Tour Championship
The 2022 United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is happening from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, and officials say they're in need of volunteers. Registration is now open for the 2022 tournament, and officials say the re are a variety of volunteer positions available for the tournament, which will be held at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana.
Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh
Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
Evansville bar owner, school board member Amy Word releases statement after arrest
An Evansville school board member and restaurant/bar owner has released a statement to the public after being arrested over the weekend. The statement was released on Monday on the Lamasco Bar and Grill page. Monday's statement was released following the arrest of Lamasco owner and EVSC school board member Amy...
Multiple people injured after explosion reported at Owensboro apartment building
At least four people were taken to the hospital after an explosion was reported at an apartment building in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday night. The Owensboro Fire Department says units were sent to the area of Carter Road and Cavalcade Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday after an explosion was reported.
Evansville man accused of shooting home with multiple kids inside
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting at a home with seven people inside. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a shooting at a home on North Fifth Avenue early Sunday morning around 3:35 a.m. When officers arrived they say...
Police: Evansville school board member, bar owner among 22 arrested in drug investigation
An EVSC school board member who also runs a local bar and restaurant is among nearly two dozen people arrested so far in connection to a large ongoing drug investigation, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says that late Friday night just before midnight, detectives with the Vanderburgh County...
