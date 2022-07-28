ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IN

Pike County Fair officials cancel rodeo due to weather concerns

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area

There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Farmer's Market Hosts First Responder Appreciation Day

The Evansville Farmer's Market hosted a First Responder's Appreciation Day on Saturday at Washington Square Mall. Evansville Farmer's Market holds First Responder Appreciation Day. The Evansville Farmer's Market honored emergency personnel on Saturday with a First Responder's Appreciation Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Tri-Stater's rush to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket

Friday, Palmers gas station in Henderson, KY saw dozens of customers stop in just to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket. Tri-Stater's rush to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket. Friday, Palmers gas station in Henderson, Kentucky, saw dozens of customers stop in just...
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Pike County, IN
Pike County, IN
Government
wevv.com

10-year-old girl identified after fatal fall at Garden of the Gods

A 10-year-old girl who died after an incident at the Garden of the Gods has been identified. The Jackson County, Illinois Coroner's Office tells 44News that the girl who died was 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery. Montgomery died after being life-flighted to the hospital after being seriously injured in a fall...
ODON, IN
wevv.com

Volunteers needed for upcoming Korn Ferry Tour Championship

The 2022 United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is happening from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, and officials say they're in need of volunteers. Registration is now open for the 2022 tournament, and officials say the re are a variety of volunteer positions available for the tournament, which will be held at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana.
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh

Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#County Fairs#Cowboys#Carnival Rides#The Pike County Fair
wevv.com

Evansville man accused of shooting home with multiple kids inside

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting at a home with seven people inside. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a shooting at a home on North Fifth Avenue early Sunday morning around 3:35 a.m. When officers arrived they say...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy