Safety urged as public schools begin 2022-23 school year

www.lascrucesbulletin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFOX 14
Power outage in Las Cruces delays some LCPS students start time
Students on the northeast side of Las Cruces are late to the classroom Friday morning, but it's not their fault. A power outage caused traffic delays for Las Cruces Public School buses. Schools affected by this power outage include Jornada Elementary and Vista Middle School. The students at this school...
KVIA
Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County workers have been asked to work remotely for the week after a threat was made to the courthouse, officials said. Just after 11 a.m. Monday, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in an electronic security alert sent to personnel that the decision to work remotely was ultimately up to supervisors.
KVIA
Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school. The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend. School-aged...
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
Abortion clinic moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces opening soon
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The abortion clinic known as, ‘The Pink House,’ which is moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces, is set to open soon. The clinic was at the center of the case where the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Director Shannon Brewer says the Las Cruces clinic will provide both medical and […]
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for July 31
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
krwg.org
Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover
Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Park renovations approved by city council include demolition of Frenger Pool
At its July 18 regular meeting, the Las Cruces City Council unanimously approved master plans to guide nearly $13 million in proposed renovations to three inner-city parks, with the work to include the demolition of Frenger Pool. Once funding has been secured, renovations could take four to five years to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of July 31st through August 06
El Paso, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Loop 375 Northbound Main lanes closure from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to North Loop overpass. Crews will be working on concrete paving placements. I-10 Widening West. Sunday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug 04. Nightly, 9:00PM to 5:00 AM. Loop 375...
Officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces Wednesday evening
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department confirm an officer involved shooting in the 700 block of Telshor. People are being advised to avoid the area. The shooting happened Wednesday evening. KTSM reported a heavy police presence in the area. LCPD are blocking off Telshor Boulevard in both directions at the intersection […]
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
krwg.org
Las Cruces police, task force investigate officer-involved shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force are investigating a series of events that led to a shooting on south Telshor Boulevard Wednesday evening. Preliminary information indicates that, shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, there was a report of an armed robbery at...
Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
cbs4local.com
Las Crucen to host car show displaying array of vehicles
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Car enthusiasts in Las Cruces are invited to participate in a car show which could give them recognition in the community. A car show will be hosted in Las Cruces on August 13 at Bionic Barbell by a Farmers Insurance agent. "Kassodra Saavedra Car...
Comments / 0