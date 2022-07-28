Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Doesn't See School Joining Conference amid Expansion

bleacherreport.com
Related
Bleacher Report
Biggest College Football Questions with a Month Until the 2022 Season
The beginning of August brings a rush of excitement for one simple reason: The college football season will start this month. Before the long-awaited games kick off, though, there are still plenty of questions to answer. Most pressingly, we're looking ahead to fall camp and waiting to hear the outcome of quarterback competitions all over the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Agrees to Settle 3 of Remaining 4 Civil Lawsuits Ahead of NFL Ruling
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson settled three of the four remaining civil lawsuits filed against him as he prepares for an independent arbitrator to rule on whether he violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women, informed ESPN's John Barr of the settlements. Buzbee...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Mixon, Zac Taylor Clear Air over RB's Usage at End of Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and running back Joe Mixon have cleared the air after Mixon's comments about wishing he had pushed harder to get on the field for the team's final drive in Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Taylor told reporters after Saturday's practice that...
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson's Camp 'Displeased' with Suspension Ruling, Believe in 0 Games
Representatives for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are reportedly "displeased" with Monday's announcement of a six-game suspension levied by former judge Sue Robinson and believe there should be no suspension, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The sentiment comes despite the NFL reportedly seeking an indefinite suspension no shorter than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Jets' Robert Saleh Expresses Concern Players Are Using Helmets More with Guardian Cap
Despite recognizing its positives, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has some concerns about the use of the Guardian Cap on helmets during training camp. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh suggested that he believes players have been more inclined to lead with their helmets because of the added protection provided by the Guardian Cap:
Bleacher Report
Bears Trade Rumors: 2021 2nd-Round Pick Teven Jenkins Drawing Interest from Teams
Teven Jenkins' time with the Chicago Bears may not even last into a second season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Chicago has discussed trading Jenkins, who was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Rapoport called it a "situation to watch" with teams interested based on his potential alone even though he was limited as a rookie because of health concerns.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reveals plan for Deebo Samuel after contract extension
Deebo Samuel earned his money as a jack-of-all-trades for the San Francisco 49ers, and that's not meant to be a slight. Samuel can literally do everything as an offensive weapon for San Francisco. Whether he's running the ball, blocking, or being utilized as one of the more explosive wide receivers in football, there's little Samuel can't do.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury
Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Former Dolphins WR Will Fuller V 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams
Will Fuller is still a free agent with the 2022 NFL season approaching, but he is reportedly on the radars of multiple teams. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the wide receiver "is being monitored by multiple" front offices even though he is "more likely to join a team later in preseason."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Cheatsheet for Choosing Best Team Names
Over the course of a fantasy football season, you'll make myriad decisions. Perhaps the most important, though, is the first: what to call your team. After all, it will be permanently etched onto your league's trophy, right?. To help make sure your team's name rings right, let's run through some...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Is 'Everything You Would Wish For,' Says Bengals President Mike Brown
Do not expect the Joe Burrow hype train to die down anytime soon. Fresh off leading the Bengals to their first AFC championship in more than 30 years, Burrow has been the source of a never-ending heaping of praise in Cincinnati. "He's everything you would wish for, especially for a...
Bleacher Report
5-Star LB Anthony Hill Commits to Texas A&M Over Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, USC
Texas A&M gained a significant boost to its 2023 recruiting class Saturday when it received a commitment from 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. The Athletic reported the defensive standout selected the Aggies over Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and USC. Hill is rated as the No. 15 overall player and the top-ranked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Mac Jones: 'If I Ever Listened to the Internet, I Would’ve Stopped Playing'
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn't let outside criticism get to him. "I'll reference coach [Nick] Saban here, but if I ever listened to the internet, I would've stopped playing a long time ago," Jones told Peter King of NBC Sports. "You're always gonna get people who say that you're not good enough to do something."
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Seahawks Work Out Reuben Foster; Former 49ers LB Hasn't Played Since 2018
Linebacker Reuben Foster reportedly has a workout with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as he seeks a return to the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 28-year-old spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, last appearing in a game in 2018. He joined the Washington Commanders...
Bleacher Report
Mitch Trubisky Reflects on Bears Career: 'They Wanted Me to Play the Coaches’ Game'
It appears Mitch Trubisky learned more in one season as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo than four as a starter in Chicago. Trubisky opened up about the differences in his experiences with the two organizations in an interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “The difference between my experience in...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Biggest Gambles of 2022 NBA Offseason
The NBA offseason wouldn't be the NBA offseason without its usual amount of audacity. And fortunately, even amid a cap-strapped market and lackluster free-agency class, the Association did not disappoint. Notable risks were taken at every imaginable decision level: trades, free-agency signings, franchise directions, even negotiation tactics. Our mission here,...
NBA・
Detroit Pistons reportedly re-sign Rodney McGruder, creating roster competition
The Detroit Pistons have made one more roster move this offseason, creating a bit of a logjam on the back end of their bench. According to Keith Smith of spotrac, the team has re-signed guard Rodney McGruder. The 6-foot-4 31-year-old out of Kansas State spent the last two seasons with the Pistons and...
Bleacher Report
Dell Curry Reveals When He Knew Warriors' Stephen Curry Would Become NBA All-Star
Dell Curry knew his son would become an All-Star. "Once he got through the first cycle of injuries, I definitely knew he could be an All-Star," the former NBA player told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole (h/t colleague Jarrod Castillo) when discussing Stephen. The Davidson product dealt with ankle...
Comments / 0