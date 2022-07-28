MoneyWatch: Businesses add hidden fees to increase profits amid inflation

www.cbsnews.com
Oil companies see record profits as consumers grapple with rising cost of living
Oil companies are posting record-high profits for the second quarter. This comes as consumers struggle with the rising cost of living, including high gas prices. Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
The Hidden Costs of Running a Small Business
Pursuing and running a small business comes with a lot of costs, and some of those costs might be less obvious than others. Of course, you expect to pay for supplies and to pay your employees. But...
Amid recession fears in bear market, experts say 401(k) investors should think long term
High inflation and fears of a recession have many Americans wondering what to do with their 401(k) retirement investments. Those fears have been magnified by U.S. stocks falling by at least 20% from their most recent peak in January. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined CBS News' Errol Barnett and Debra Alfarone to discuss.
Stocks dip at start of August as earnings and economic reports leave investors "a little cautious"
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to end down 11.7 points, or 0.3%, to close at 4,118.6. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 46.7 points to 32,708, or 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave back some of their recent gains, nudging the Russell 2000 0.1% lower.
