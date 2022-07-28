ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins Announce 2022-23 Diversity & Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program

NHL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Flyers bring in Tortorella following disappointing season

Also acquire defenseman DeAngelo, sign forward Deslauriers after finishing last in Metropolitan. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:. 2021-22 season: 25-46-11, eighth in Metropolitan Division;...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Klingberg: 'I'm Excited to Get to Work'

After signing a one-year contract with Anaheim, defenseman John Klingberg met with the media Monday morning to explain what led him to join the Ducks, his thoughts on changing teams for the first time in his NHL career and how he can help mentor some of his new team's young core.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Geekie joins Coyotes core at center, 'pumped' about Arizona heat

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Conor Geekie is easily handling one of the biggest challenges any Canada-born hockey player faces upon arriving in Arizona. Dealing with the incessant heat. "I love it, I'm pumped, I love going outside," said Geekie, who is from Strathclair, Manitoba. "I even walked to the mall the...
NHL
NHL

Sharks hire Grier as general manager, Quinn as coach

Trade Burns, boost forward depth with Kunin, Lindblom, Sturm. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the San Jose Sharks:. 2021-22 season: 32-37-13, sixth in Pacific Division; did...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NHL

Predators Preseason Home Game on Sept. 30 to be Played at 5 p.m. CT

Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2022) - The Nashville Predators preseason game at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT puck drop. Following that game, the Predators will depart for Europe to participate in the Global Series, making stops in...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Wild prospect Faber seeks more gold at World Junior Championship

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Brock Faber has the perfect background to play for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton from Aug. 9-20. When the United States held a Zoom call to prepare for the National Junior Evaluation Camp at USA Hockey Arena ahead of the tournament, coach Nate Leaman couldn't help but notice what was hanging on the wall behind Faber.
NHL
NHL

Summer Spotlight: Jack Roslovic

Coming off career highs in goals and points, the Columbus native is poised for a big 2022-23 Birth date: Jan. 29, 1997 (age 25) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining before UFA status) If there's momentum in finishing strong, then it might be wise to buy stock in...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Davis
Person
Adam Mcquaid
Person
Cam Neely
NHL

Luke Hughes gaining experience through intense schedule

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Luke Hughes has such an intense schedule, the New Jersey Devils prospect sometimes has a hard time keeping it straight. The 18-year-old defenseman played one game for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, before the tournament was canceled Dec. 29 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
NHL
NHL

Kraken add Burakovsky, try to build winning culture in second season

Hope two-time Cup winner, newcomers Schultz, Bjorkstrand boost power play. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Seattle Kraken:. 2021-22 season: 27-49-6, eighth in Pacific Division; did...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Q&A Highlights: Josh Anderson

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson is making the most of his summer. From bringing home silver with Team Canada at the World Championship in Finland, to traveling south to Italy with his girlfriend for some well-deserved time off, and meeting legendary F1 driver Fernando Alonso, the Canadiens forward certainly knows how to take advantage of the offseason.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL

Blues could lean on Acciari, young forwards to fill offensive roles

Neighbours, Bolduc among players who may be called upon to step up. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the St. Louis Blues:. 2021-22 season: 49-22-11, 3rd in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Bruins mourn death of Boston legend Bill Russell

Basketball Hall of Fame member who led Celtics to 11 championships died Sunday. The sports world mourned the death of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell on Sunday. During his 13 years in Boston, Russell led the Celtics to 11 NBA championships. The last two titles he won while also serving as the NBA's first Black coach.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

All the Kings Men Podcast | Glen Murray, Dir. Player Development

Glen Murray, Director of Player Development for the LA Kings, joins Jesse Cohen and Zach Dooley for a fascinating conversation about the world of player development. Murray, an NHL veteran and former Kings forward, discusses the importance of developing a variety of skills both on and off the ice and answers some questions from Kings fans.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets' offseason moves creating excitement among the fan base

Season tickets are in high demand after the addition of Johnny Gaudreau, signing of Patrik Laine. Chuck Willis looked at his phone and could hardly believe what it was saying. The longtime Columbus hockey fan and Pataskala resident was at a camp for his church's youth group the night of July 13 when the news that shocked the hockey world broke.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

McGroarty impresses Jets with maturity, intangibles

Forward who was No. 14 pick in 2022 NHL Draft 'plays game hard,' GM says. When Rutger McGroarty walked into his interview with the Winnipeg Jets before the 2022 NHL Draft, he knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish. "For me, I really take pride in being a mature kid...
NHL
NHL

Klingberg still seeking long-term contract after signing with Ducks

Defenseman settled for one-year deal, had 47 points for Stars last season. John Klingberg said he is still seeking a lengthier contract and knows he has to produce after the defenseman signed for one year with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. "I mean it's probably part of the plan, but...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Patrick Fischer: Hischier Will 'Impact Generations' | FEATURE

The Swiss National Team Head Coach also shares his thoughts on Devils long-term commitment to Jonas Siegenthaler. "Are you ready for this?" That was the question that Patrick Fischer, the Swiss national team head coach asked Nico Hischier. Fischer felt the national team was at a point where there were thoughts about a change in the leadership that could be on the horizon.
NHL
NHL

Senators improve forward group with addition of Giroux, DeBrincat

Also trade for goalie Talbot in effort to make playoffs for first time since 2017. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7 Today, the Ottawa Senators:. 2021-22 season: 33-42-7;...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy