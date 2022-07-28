Bruins Announce 2022-23 Diversity & Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program

www.nhl.com
NHL
Flyers bring in Tortorella following disappointing season
Also acquire defenseman DeAngelo, sign forward Deslauriers after finishing last in Metropolitan. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:. 2021-22 season: 25-46-11, eighth in Metropolitan Division;...
NHL
Klingberg: 'I'm Excited to Get to Work'
After signing a one-year contract with Anaheim, defenseman John Klingberg met with the media Monday morning to explain what led him to join the Ducks, his thoughts on changing teams for the first time in his NHL career and how he can help mentor some of his new team's young core.
NHL
Geekie joins Coyotes core at center, 'pumped' about Arizona heat
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Conor Geekie is easily handling one of the biggest challenges any Canada-born hockey player faces upon arriving in Arizona. Dealing with the incessant heat. "I love it, I'm pumped, I love going outside," said Geekie, who is from Strathclair, Manitoba. "I even walked to the mall the...
NHL
Sharks hire Grier as general manager, Quinn as coach
Trade Burns, boost forward depth with Kunin, Lindblom, Sturm. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the San Jose Sharks:. 2021-22 season: 32-37-13, sixth in Pacific Division; did...
NHL
Predators Preseason Home Game on Sept. 30 to be Played at 5 p.m. CT
Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2022) - The Nashville Predators preseason game at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT puck drop. Following that game, the Predators will depart for Europe to participate in the Global Series, making stops in...
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
NHL
Wild prospect Faber seeks more gold at World Junior Championship
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Brock Faber has the perfect background to play for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton from Aug. 9-20. When the United States held a Zoom call to prepare for the National Junior Evaluation Camp at USA Hockey Arena ahead of the tournament, coach Nate Leaman couldn't help but notice what was hanging on the wall behind Faber.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jack Roslovic
Coming off career highs in goals and points, the Columbus native is poised for a big 2022-23 Birth date: Jan. 29, 1997 (age 25) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining before UFA status) If there's momentum in finishing strong, then it might be wise to buy stock in...
NHL
Luke Hughes gaining experience through intense schedule
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Luke Hughes has such an intense schedule, the New Jersey Devils prospect sometimes has a hard time keeping it straight. The 18-year-old defenseman played one game for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, before the tournament was canceled Dec. 29 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
NHL
Kraken add Burakovsky, try to build winning culture in second season
Hope two-time Cup winner, newcomers Schultz, Bjorkstrand boost power play. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Seattle Kraken:. 2021-22 season: 27-49-6, eighth in Pacific Division; did...
NHL
Family Ties: Slavin Continues To Follow Footsteps At Development Camp
RALEIGH, NC. - If your goal is to be better at hockey than Jaccob Slavin, you're going to have to be really, really good. But coming from the same bloodline is a strong start though and that's exactly what Jeremiah Slavin is aiming for. The youngest of five children in...
NHL
Q&A Highlights: Josh Anderson
MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson is making the most of his summer. From bringing home silver with Team Canada at the World Championship in Finland, to traveling south to Italy with his girlfriend for some well-deserved time off, and meeting legendary F1 driver Fernando Alonso, the Canadiens forward certainly knows how to take advantage of the offseason.
NHL
Blues could lean on Acciari, young forwards to fill offensive roles
Neighbours, Bolduc among players who may be called upon to step up. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the St. Louis Blues:. 2021-22 season: 49-22-11, 3rd in...
NHL
Bruins mourn death of Boston legend Bill Russell
Basketball Hall of Fame member who led Celtics to 11 championships died Sunday. The sports world mourned the death of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell on Sunday. During his 13 years in Boston, Russell led the Celtics to 11 NBA championships. The last two titles he won while also serving as the NBA's first Black coach.
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | Glen Murray, Dir. Player Development
Glen Murray, Director of Player Development for the LA Kings, joins Jesse Cohen and Zach Dooley for a fascinating conversation about the world of player development. Murray, an NHL veteran and former Kings forward, discusses the importance of developing a variety of skills both on and off the ice and answers some questions from Kings fans.
NHL
Blue Jackets' offseason moves creating excitement among the fan base
Season tickets are in high demand after the addition of Johnny Gaudreau, signing of Patrik Laine. Chuck Willis looked at his phone and could hardly believe what it was saying. The longtime Columbus hockey fan and Pataskala resident was at a camp for his church's youth group the night of July 13 when the news that shocked the hockey world broke.
NHL
McGroarty impresses Jets with maturity, intangibles
Forward who was No. 14 pick in 2022 NHL Draft 'plays game hard,' GM says. When Rutger McGroarty walked into his interview with the Winnipeg Jets before the 2022 NHL Draft, he knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish. "For me, I really take pride in being a mature kid...
NHL
Klingberg still seeking long-term contract after signing with Ducks
Defenseman settled for one-year deal, had 47 points for Stars last season. John Klingberg said he is still seeking a lengthier contract and knows he has to produce after the defenseman signed for one year with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. "I mean it's probably part of the plan, but...
NHL
Patrick Fischer: Hischier Will 'Impact Generations' | FEATURE
The Swiss National Team Head Coach also shares his thoughts on Devils long-term commitment to Jonas Siegenthaler. "Are you ready for this?" That was the question that Patrick Fischer, the Swiss national team head coach asked Nico Hischier. Fischer felt the national team was at a point where there were thoughts about a change in the leadership that could be on the horizon.
NHL
Senators improve forward group with addition of Giroux, DeBrincat
Also trade for goalie Talbot in effort to make playoffs for first time since 2017. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7 Today, the Ottawa Senators:. 2021-22 season: 33-42-7;...
