North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
Police Giving Cart Drivers Same Scrutiny Inside the Gates
A staple of most resort communities is the golf cart, and Seven Lakes North, South and West have their share. The handy vehicles zip around on treks to the golf courses, the lakes, pools, mailhouses and neighbors’ houses. But the carts share the roads with full-size sedans, vans, trucks...
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
Cumberland board to consider two new water and sewer districts
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 again is expected to propose the creation of additional water and sewer districts during a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners. The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Cannon's...
Fire devours West End home
A two-alarm house fire left a West End woman without a home on Saturday. The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. down a private road named Thomas Place, which is off Carthage Road. Seven Lakes Fire was first on scene and reported the house was already fully engulfed with...
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
Greensboro woman complains over makeshift truck stop near her home: 2 Wants to Know
The trucks would come in big groups and make noise for hours. Finally, she had enough.
2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
Fire crews respond to Fayetteville hotel early Saturday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pearce’s Mill Fire Department says crews responded to a fire early Saturday morning at a hotel in Fayetteville. At about 4:24 a.m., officials say firefighters were called to the scene at the Royal Inn on Gillespie St. Firefighters reported heavy flames coming from...
STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement plan
Fayetteville City council members D.J. Haire & Chris Davis have submitted a request to have a retirement plan for city council members. The Market House, located in the middle of Fayetteville, North Carolina.Hannah Lee.
Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
Successful search and rescue
On Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searched for Betty Ellerbe, who was reported missing in the area of Philadelphia Drive in Rockingham. First responders located Ms. Ellerbe and she was transported to a local hospital in good condition. “Thank you everyone that assisted and to those that shared her picture,” shared Sheriff Mark Gulledge on Facebook. The Richmond County Emergency Management Team, Hamlet Fire & Rescue, FirstHealth EMS, Rockingham Rescue Squad, Cordova Fire & Rescue, NC SBI, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Rescue, Laurinburg Police Department and various various citizens volunteered for the search.
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Tend & Mend: The Healing Place Courtyard
At Healing Transitions, a unique green space with sculptures by Thomas Sayer offers an unexpected approach to recovery from addiction. Inside the Healing Place Courtyard, an earthcast archway by Thomas Sayre marks one end of a gravel path; a rectangular monolith marks the other, and between them is a reflecting pool. All around is the lushness of summer: jaunty zinnias, sunflowers and cosmos stretching toward the sky; tomato plants heavy with fruit; fragrant basil, bushy and full. The space is striking, but it serves a deeper purpose here, with nature offering both the work and the reward for those recovering from drug or alcohol addiction.
“Younger people have other options”: Teaching in NC is not worth it right now
A veteran Wake County teacher understands why districts across NC are facing a teacher shortage crisis. | Opinion
Pair accused of trafficking meth from East Rockingham home
ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing multiple charges following a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigation of drug activity in East Rockingham. According to a press release, investigators had received multiple complaints about drug activity at Hickory Street home. On Friday, the RCSO Community Impact Team — with help...
WATCH: Crews battle SUV blaze after Moore County crash; 1 taken to hospital
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Moore County shared dramatic fiery video after an SUV crashed and caught fire in a wreck earlier this week. The wreck happened Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. on N.C. 24-27 near Kelly Plantation Road, according to a news release from Carthage Fire and Rescue.
Keaton's Place: A mother's mission to help others after losing son to addiction
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Hunt lost her son to drug addiction in 2019. The Randolph County mother said her son Keaton was 20 years old and had his whole life in front of him. “He was my firstborn, most wonderful child in the entire universe. Very caring, very...
Durham residents weigh in one final time before developers design new Hayti project
Durham residents and developers hold final meeting on next steps in the redevelopment of Durham's historic Hayti community.
