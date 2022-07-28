ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Police Giving Cart Drivers Same Scrutiny Inside the Gates

A staple of most resort communities is the golf cart, and Seven Lakes North, South and West have their share. The handy vehicles zip around on treks to the golf courses, the lakes, pools, mailhouses and neighbors’ houses. But the carts share the roads with full-size sedans, vans, trucks...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland board to consider two new water and sewer districts

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 again is expected to propose the creation of additional water and sewer districts during a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners. The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Cannon's...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Moore County, NC
Government
sandhillssentinel.com

Fire devours West End home

A two-alarm house fire left a West End woman without a home on Saturday. The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. down a private road named Thomas Place, which is off Carthage Road. Seven Lakes Fire was first on scene and reported the house was already fully engulfed with...
WEST END, NC
cbs17

2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
cbs17

Fire crews respond to Fayetteville hotel early Saturday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pearce’s Mill Fire Department says crews responded to a fire early Saturday morning at a hotel in Fayetteville. At about 4:24 a.m., officials say firefighters were called to the scene at the Royal Inn on Gillespie St. Firefighters reported heavy flames coming from...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
HIGH POINT, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Successful search and rescue

On Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searched for Betty Ellerbe, who was reported missing in the area of Philadelphia Drive in Rockingham. First responders located Ms. Ellerbe and she was transported to a local hospital in good condition. “Thank you everyone that assisted and to those that shared her picture,” shared Sheriff Mark Gulledge on Facebook. The Richmond County Emergency Management Team, Hamlet Fire & Rescue, FirstHealth EMS, Rockingham Rescue Squad, Cordova Fire & Rescue, NC SBI, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Rescue, Laurinburg Police Department and various various citizens volunteered for the search.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WRAL News

Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
waltermagazine.com

Tend & Mend: The Healing Place Courtyard

At Healing Transitions, a unique green space with sculptures by Thomas Sayer offers an unexpected approach to recovery from addiction. Inside the Healing Place Courtyard, an earthcast archway by Thomas Sayre marks one end of a gravel path; a rectangular monolith marks the other, and between them is a reflecting pool. All around is the lushness of summer: jaunty zinnias, sunflowers and cosmos stretching toward the sky; tomato plants heavy with fruit; fragrant basil, bushy and full. The space is striking, but it serves a deeper purpose here, with nature offering both the work and the reward for those recovering from drug or alcohol addiction.
RALEIGH, NC

