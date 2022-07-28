Average Gas And Diesel Prices In Iowa Approach Milestones Months After Setting Record Highs

www.1380kcim.com
Related
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
1380kcim.com
Report Ranks Iowa As 10th Best State In The U.S. For Health Care
Iowa has been ranked as one of the best states in the nation for health care by a third-party survey firm, WalletHub. Their report, which measured 42 key metrics such as hospital beds per capita, physician availability, insured rates, and more, ranked Iowa 10th overall. The state placed in the top 10 in two categories: 7th for percent of insured adults and 7th for percent of insured children. Iowa took 11th for the number of hospital beds per capita and 15th for the percent of at-risk adults with no routine doctor visit in the past two years. Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Hawaii took the top spots in the ranking. At the same time, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi finished at the bottom. The full report can be found included below.
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
superhits106.com
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
WQAD
Iowa, Illinois win big in Friday's Mega Millions drawing
Check your numbers! The $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Big 10 Mart on Middle Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KELOLAND TV
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
cbs2iowa.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
KCCI.com
Iowa DNR: Thousands of fish dying in Iowa lakes due to algae blooms
HUMESTON, Iowa — Thousands of fish are going belly up in Iowa because of algae blooms. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it happened at the Humeston Reservoir. It's not just ugly. Some people near the area are worried about their health because of the smell. The DNR...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
If You Spot This Bug Call The Iowa Department Of Agriculture
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture wants people to keep an eye out for bugs called “spotted lanternflies.” It’s an invasive species that feeds off fruit, ornamental, and woody trees. They can damage grape, orchard, nursery, and logging businesses. KCCI/TV reports two immature spotted lanternflies were found in Dallas County recently. The insect was accidentally introduced to the US eight years ago and it has been confirmed present in 11 states. It’s native to China, India, and Vietnam. The Ag Department wants any Iowan who sees a lanternfly to report it.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KCCI.com
New poll numbers show Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race is heating up
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday marks 100 days until the midterm election. Many candidates are on the road speaking with with voters, hoping to secure those votes. In Iowa, Republicans are paying close attention to the 3rd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne currently holds that seat. The latest...
Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May. The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding...
More John Deere Production Is Moving Away From Iowa
Iowans love their John Deere and are very proud of the facilities we have in the state. So, it makes sense that people get upset to find out parts of production for Iowa’s favorite green tractor are leaving the state. Back in early June, John Deere announced they were...
Comments / 1