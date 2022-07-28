Average Gas And Diesel Prices In Iowa Approach Milestones Months After Setting Record Highs

Iowa has been ranked as one of the best states in the nation for health care by a third-party survey firm, WalletHub. Their report, which measured 42 key metrics such as hospital beds per capita, physician availability, insured rates, and more, ranked Iowa 10th overall. The state placed in the top 10 in two categories: 7th for percent of insured adults and 7th for percent of insured children. Iowa took 11th for the number of hospital beds per capita and 15th for the percent of at-risk adults with no routine doctor visit in the past two years. Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Hawaii took the top spots in the ranking. At the same time, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi finished at the bottom. The full report can be found included below.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO