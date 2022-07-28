Man Gets Four Years for 2019 Birthday Bomb

ELWOOD, Ind.--The man who police believe believe shot and killed Elwood Police Officer Noaf Shahanavaz, was able to fire 36 rifle rounds, while the officer was not able to shoot him once. Carl Boards, II, was charged Monday with murder, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

ELWOOD, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO