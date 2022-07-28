Sealcoating Projects Begin Monday In Hamlin And Ross

www.1380kcim.com
Helicopter Crashes Near Arcadia Monday Morning
Carroll County first responders were dispatched this (Monday) morning to a report of a helicopter going down south of Arcadia. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Arcadia and Halbur Fire Departments, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene about 2.5 miles south of U.S. Highway 30 in the 21000 block of Delta Avenue. The pilot was transported for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports become available.
Fricke Building Signage And IT Report On Carroll County Supervisors’ Agenda For Monday
It is largely routine business for the Carroll County Board of Supervisors for their meeting on Monday. They will convene at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County courthouse in the supervisors’ boardroom and open with reports from County Engineer Zac Andersen regarding the secondary roads department. Next on the agenda is the review and approval of plats and a class C liquor license for Whisky Run LLC in Maple River. IT Director Dalton Morrison will provide the supervisors with his quarterly report for the county’s information technology department. They then move into discussions for potential updates to the signage at the Carroll County Annex, more commonly referred to as the Fricke building, following the relocation of the Carroll County Public Health offices. The board closes Monday’s meeting by reviewing and approving three manure management annual updates and committee reports. The Aug. 1 meeting is open to the public, and residents are encouraged and invited to attend. The proceedings will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and a link to where to watch online can be found included with this story on our website.
United Way Of Carroll’s Annual Grill Out Returns Wednesday At The Piranha Club
The United Way of Carroll’s largest fundraiser of the year is coming up later this week, and organizers are inviting residents to join them for a bite to eat while supporting local causes. Executive Director Jen Munson says they are taking a page out of 2021’s grill-out and will again host it at the Piranha Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Man Cited For Failure To Obey Stop Sign After Two-Vehicle Accident On Saturday
The Carroll Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. According to authorities, the accident occurred at 9th and Crawford Streets at approximately 12:26 p.m. Law enforcement says a blue 2006 Hyundai driven by 70-year-old Monica Villy of New Port Richey, FL was northbound on Crawford. At roughly the same time, a yellow 2019 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 50-year-old David Schieffer of Carroll was eastbound on 9th Street and failed to yield from a stop sign colliding with the Villy vehicle. As a result of the accident, the Hyundai had disabling damage, and Schieffer was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
The Churdan Lions Club Is Hosting A Clean-Up Day This Weekend
Residents in Churdan will have the opportunity to participate in the Lions Club Clean-up this weekend. This event eliminates items individuals cannot transport, and it is not intended to pick up trash that can be put out for garbage collection. Residents can set items on the curd on Friday, August 5, and on Saturday, August 6, they will be picked up. The Lions Club will haul away appliances for $12 per item. Participants are asked to have checks ready the morning of the event or give them to a member before Saturday. Items that will not be picked up are paint, microwaves, tires, televisions, computers, and oil.
The City Of Templeton Is Hosting Two Fastpitch Softball Teams This Weekend
Individuals are invited to a night of fun at the Templeton Ball Park to help raise money for a new concession stand. On Sunday, August 7, the City of Templeton is hosting two fastpitch softball teams at the ball field starting at 6:30 p.m. Festivities get kicked off before the game with a meal beginning at 4:00 p.m., and the Templeton Juveniles and Bootleggers will play leading up to the main attraction. The Des Moines Bombers and Eisenlauer Fastpitch Clubs will play a doubleheader starting at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks to follow. The event is free will donation and open to the public.
The Annual Free Children’s Health Clinic Is Next Week In Carroll
New Opportunities is hosting the 8th annual Free Children’s Health Clinic next week in Carroll. The event is on Tuesday, August 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at New Opportunities in Carroll. No appointments are needed, and anyone in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade is eligible to attend. Participants can receive physicals, immunizations, dental screenings, developmental screenings, haircuts, and more. New opportunities is located at 23751 Highway 30 East. For more information, individuals can call 712-792-9266.
