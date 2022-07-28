Sealcoating Projects Begin Monday In Hamlin And Ross

It is largely routine business for the Carroll County Board of Supervisors for their meeting on Monday. They will convene at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County courthouse in the supervisors’ boardroom and open with reports from County Engineer Zac Andersen regarding the secondary roads department. Next on the agenda is the review and approval of plats and a class C liquor license for Whisky Run LLC in Maple River. IT Director Dalton Morrison will provide the supervisors with his quarterly report for the county’s information technology department. They then move into discussions for potential updates to the signage at the Carroll County Annex, more commonly referred to as the Fricke building, following the relocation of the Carroll County Public Health offices. The board closes Monday’s meeting by reviewing and approving three manure management annual updates and committee reports. The Aug. 1 meeting is open to the public, and residents are encouraged and invited to attend. The proceedings will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and a link to where to watch online can be found included with this story on our website.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO