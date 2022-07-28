Beware of bats, Tompkins County officials say

z955.com
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
whcuradio.com
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fire breaks Out at Vacant Broome County Property
A vacant building is destroyed by fire in Broome County. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze. No one was injured. "So we're fortunate it's actually our second vacant fire up here this...
Why The New Binghamton Front Street Roundabout Is Making People Want To Pull Their Hair Out
If you've been in the Binghamton area at all for the past week, then you've probably had to deal with the temporary closure of the Exit 5 ramp from I-81 South. It's Front Street frustration as a second roundabout is being completed. If you come up Front Street and are...
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Owego Business Buys Site from Adam Weitsman for New Location
The owners of a popular shop in Owego have purchased property for a planned expansion project in the village. Steve and Kim Cruty have operated Fuddy Duddy's confectionary and general store on Lake Street for three years. They recently acquired four Front Street parcels which had been owned by Vestal businessman Adam Weitsman.
whcuradio.com
Last remaining Friendly’s in Tompkins County closes
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Friendly’s in Lansing has closed. According to 14850 dot com, a sign on the door of the chain restaurant on North Triphammer Road thanked its customers. It was the last surviving Friendly’s in the Ithaca area. The other two shut down in the last few years.
S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
z955.com
Troopers looking to ID pair accused of using stolen wallet at Target, Walgreens
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are searching for a pair of alleged thieves. Authorities say an elderly woman told them her wallet was missing last weekend in Cortland. Troopers say she discovered her credit card was being used at the Dryden Walgreens and the Target in Lansing. The suspects racked up charges of about one-thousand dollars.
owegopennysaver.com
Demo Derby action and more at the Tioga County Fair!
The Tioga County Fair, set for Aug 9-13 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego will set the stage for this year’s Demolition Derby Action! According to organizer Rob Brown, there were over 175 participants last year, and this year is expected to bring in the same number, or maybe higher.
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
waynetimes.com
Everyone can participate in 2022 Wayne County Fair
The 165th annual Wayne County Fair, August 8-13 is fast approaching and no matter how old you are, you can participate in the Fair located in Palmyra, NY. If you make it, bake it or grow it, the Fair has a competition you can enter. Do you make craft items,...
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Three arrested for Ithaca golf course burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested in connection to another burglary spree in Tompkins County, during which the Sheriff’s Office said they stole a gun. Dionte Henry (22), Joshua Payne (22), and Sky Volckhausen (19), all of Ithaca, were arrested after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress […]
