Tompkins County, NY

Beware of bats, Tompkins County officials say

 4 days ago
WETM 18 News

Steuben County reports COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase

As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site

ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
ITHACA, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fire breaks Out at Vacant Broome County Property

A vacant building is destroyed by fire in Broome County. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze. No one was injured. "So we're fortunate it's actually our second vacant fire up here this...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Last remaining Friendly’s in Tompkins County closes

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Friendly’s in Lansing has closed. According to 14850 dot com, a sign on the door of the chain restaurant on North Triphammer Road thanked its customers. It was the last surviving Friendly’s in the Ithaca area. The other two shut down in the last few years.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
z955.com

Troopers looking to ID pair accused of using stolen wallet at Target, Walgreens

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are searching for a pair of alleged thieves. Authorities say an elderly woman told them her wallet was missing last weekend in Cortland. Troopers say she discovered her credit card was being used at the Dryden Walgreens and the Target in Lansing. The suspects racked up charges of about one-thousand dollars.
CORTLAND, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Demo Derby action and more at the Tioga County Fair!

The Tioga County Fair, set for Aug 9-13 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego will set the stage for this year’s Demolition Derby Action! According to organizer Rob Brown, there were over 175 participants last year, and this year is expected to bring in the same number, or maybe higher.
OWEGO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package

Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
PENN YAN, NY
waynetimes.com

Everyone can participate in 2022 Wayne County Fair

The 165th annual Wayne County Fair, August 8-13 is fast approaching and no matter how old you are, you can participate in the Fair located in Palmyra, NY. If you make it, bake it or grow it, the Fair has a competition you can enter. Do you make craft items,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase

A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested for Ithaca golf course burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested in connection to another burglary spree in Tompkins County, during which the Sheriff’s Office said they stole a gun. Dionte Henry (22), Joshua Payne (22), and Sky Volckhausen (19), all of Ithaca, were arrested after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress […]

