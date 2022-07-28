ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

37 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #37 Mark Milton

By Levi Caraway
sicem365.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sicem365.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sicem365.com

Baylor Football’s Ika Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

WACO, Texas – Baylor junior defensive tackle Siaki Ika landed on the Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. The LSU transfer from Salt Lake City, Utah, returns to...
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Baylor Men's and Women's Basketball Schedule Updates

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s and women’s basketball released schedule updates for the coming 2022-23 season Monday while the Big 12 conference announced an extension to the Big 12-Big East Battle through the 2024-25 season. Per Baylor University press release, both basketball programs will take part in...
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

35 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #35 Jackie Marshall

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Jackie Marshall is a redshirt-freshman linebacker from LaPlace, Louisiana. He will have three years of eligibility remaining past 2022, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds. Marshall will be rotating on...
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

35 Days till Kickoff: 35 Points in a Single Quarter, Twice

Baylor scored 35 or more points in a game just four times last season, the most successful season in program history. But that is not the stat we are highlighting today. Imagine scoring 35 points in a single quarter. Many of you surely don’t have to imagine it though, since the Bears did that back in 2013.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy