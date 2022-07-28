ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Anthony Forde: Oxford United winger joins Wrexham on two-year deal

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
AFP

Man City, Liverpool renew title fight as Premier League clubs flex financial muscle

Premier League clubs have splashed an estimated £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in the arms race for new talent ahead of the start to the 2022/23 season on Friday, but champions Manchester City remain the side to beat. Jurgen Klopp's side were denied a historic quadruple by the finest of margins last season as they were pipped to the title by a point and lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid after winning the League and FA Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy