Ithaca, NY

Community Justice Center has ‘great potential,’ Ithaca mayor says

z955.com
 4 days ago
z955.com

z955.com

IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
ITHACA, NY
wskg.org

Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes

WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
Ithaca, NY
Government
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
z955.com

Cornell plans renovations at its golf course

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell’s golf course may be changing. The university is proposing to make renovations at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. New stormwater drainage lines would be installed, and some sand bunkers would be replaced with turf. The proposed changes must go through environmental review.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Woman is Enjoying the Ride

A Canandaigua woman is enjoying the ride, a ride that will end in Canandaigua court. 50-year-old Stacy Ann Cooper was arrested yesterday she took a car from Heritage Motors for a test drive. After she was gone for several hours Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies determined she returned the car to a different dealership. She then took a test drive in another vehicle from the second dealership and did not return that vehicle.
WETM 18 News

Four charged with stealing vehicle from Ithaca mall

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Four people, three of them teens, have been arrested after law enforcement said they stole a vehicle from the Shops at Ithaca Mall Wednesday afternoon. Massia White-Saunders (24), Bridget Shaver (18), and two 16-year-olds were arrested on July 27, 2022 after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of […]
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shooting overnight in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Members of the Geneva Police Department responded to the area of North Street, near North Avenue, for reports of shots fired on Saturday at about 1:35 a.m. Once there Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
GENEVA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Investigators looking for person(s) responsible for burglary at Lansing church

New York State Police at Ithaca are seeking the public’s help to find the person or persons who are responsible for a break-in at a Lansing church. The suspect(s) broke into All Saints Church on Ridge Road in the town of Lansing sometime between the afternoon of Sunday, July 24 and the morning of Monday, July 25. A safe containing a large amount of cash was taken.
LANSING, NY
WETM

Structure fire damages Elmira south side home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A House was burned after a fire broke out in Elmira Thursday Night, July 28. According to the Elmira Fire Department, they responded to 260 Horner Str. at 10:39 p.m. on July 28, 2022. Photos of the damage show a charred exterior and missing windows....
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Man recovering from shooting in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the area of North Street near North Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his back. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was operating […]
GENEVA, NY
z955.com

Recall Alert: sunscreen has trace amount of carcinogen

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Banana Boat issuing a voluntary recall of three of its products. Three lots of SPF 30 Hair and Scalp Spray is being recalled due to trace amounts of the harmful chemical benzene. Benzene is a carcinogen that can lead to leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and other blood disorders. Consumers should stop using and discard the affected products immediately. Contact 1-888-686-3988 for more information including on how to secure reimbursement. The affected product lot codes are below, all have the same UPC number and all are of the 6 oz. spray-can variety.
ITHACA, NY
z955.com

Public assistance requested in Cortland County grand larceny

VIRGIL, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance. Officials say grand larceny occurred at Greek Peak in the town of Virgil over the weekend. The light gray Specialized Levo COMP 29 Inch Electric Bike pictured below was stolen during an event. Officials say the bike had orange pedals and grips at the time it was stolen.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Tioga County man

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man arrested for sexual abuse. State Police at Owego arrested 35-year-old John Fanning, of Spencer, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in April. Fanning is charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Homes damaged, trees down after storms in Cortland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon's thunderstorm brought damage to parts of Cortland County. Some homes had noticeable damage caused by heavy wind and rain during the storm. A home in the city of Cortland had trees uprooted and furniture overturned. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse University alumna killed in Manhattan bike accident

NEW YORK — A graduate of Syracuse University died Tuesday in a bike accident in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Carling Mott, 28, was identified as the victim. She was riding a Citi Bike near her Yorkville home when she fell and was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. The tractor-trailer was stopped at a red light when Mott rode up alongside it. It had just begun to move after the light turned green when Mott was struck, security camera footage showed.
MANHATTAN, NY

