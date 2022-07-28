Community Justice Center has ‘great potential,’ Ithaca mayor says

z955.com
z955.com
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
z955.com
Four weeks later, how are the Tompkins County Sheriffs Clerks performing?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early last month, the Tompkins County Sheriffs Office introduced two unarmed clerks. They respond by phone to non-emergency calls. We asked Sheriff Derek Osborne how the two have been doing. One important thing the sheriff cites is the arrest last week of three suspects in...
City of Elmira removing homeless encampments under Clemens Center bridge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After reportedly receiving multiple complaints, the City of Elmira is working to remove homeless encampments from under the Clemens Center Parkway bridge. Elmira City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News on July 29 that the City was removing encampments from both ends of the Clemens Center bridge. According to Collins, the […]
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
z955.com
Cornell plans renovations at its golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell’s golf course may be changing. The university is proposing to make renovations at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. New stormwater drainage lines would be installed, and some sand bunkers would be replaced with turf. The proposed changes must go through environmental review.
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
Canandaigua Woman is Enjoying the Ride
A Canandaigua woman is enjoying the ride, a ride that will end in Canandaigua court. 50-year-old Stacy Ann Cooper was arrested yesterday she took a car from Heritage Motors for a test drive. After she was gone for several hours Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies determined she returned the car to a different dealership. She then took a test drive in another vehicle from the second dealership and did not return that vehicle.
Four charged with stealing vehicle from Ithaca mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Four people, three of them teens, have been arrested after law enforcement said they stole a vehicle from the Shops at Ithaca Mall Wednesday afternoon. Massia White-Saunders (24), Bridget Shaver (18), and two 16-year-olds were arrested on July 27, 2022 after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of […]
WHEC TV-10
Shooting overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Members of the Geneva Police Department responded to the area of North Street, near North Avenue, for reports of shots fired on Saturday at about 1:35 a.m. Once there Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Investigators looking for person(s) responsible for burglary at Lansing church
New York State Police at Ithaca are seeking the public’s help to find the person or persons who are responsible for a break-in at a Lansing church. The suspect(s) broke into All Saints Church on Ridge Road in the town of Lansing sometime between the afternoon of Sunday, July 24 and the morning of Monday, July 25. A safe containing a large amount of cash was taken.
Marijuana dispensary officially opens in Lodi
The facility has a drive-thru lane for customers. People looking to buy can place an order online, and they’ll get an email telling them when to pick it up.
Mall Makeover: Work Underway Inside Old Macy’s and Near Entrance
The reinvention of the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City has entered a new phase with the start of new construction work near a key entrance and at a former department store site. Excavation operations are underway on the east side of the property along Reynolds Road. Large dump trucks are...
WETM
Structure fire damages Elmira south side home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A House was burned after a fire broke out in Elmira Thursday Night, July 28. According to the Elmira Fire Department, they responded to 260 Horner Str. at 10:39 p.m. on July 28, 2022. Photos of the damage show a charred exterior and missing windows....
Man recovering from shooting in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the area of North Street near North Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his back. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was operating […]
z955.com
Recall Alert: sunscreen has trace amount of carcinogen
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Banana Boat issuing a voluntary recall of three of its products. Three lots of SPF 30 Hair and Scalp Spray is being recalled due to trace amounts of the harmful chemical benzene. Benzene is a carcinogen that can lead to leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and other blood disorders. Consumers should stop using and discard the affected products immediately. Contact 1-888-686-3988 for more information including on how to secure reimbursement. The affected product lot codes are below, all have the same UPC number and all are of the 6 oz. spray-can variety.
z955.com
Public assistance requested in Cortland County grand larceny
VIRGIL, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance. Officials say grand larceny occurred at Greek Peak in the town of Virgil over the weekend. The light gray Specialized Levo COMP 29 Inch Electric Bike pictured below was stolen during an event. Officials say the bike had orange pedals and grips at the time it was stolen.
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man arrested for sexual abuse. State Police at Owego arrested 35-year-old John Fanning, of Spencer, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in April. Fanning is charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the...
cnycentral.com
Homes damaged, trees down after storms in Cortland
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon's thunderstorm brought damage to parts of Cortland County. Some homes had noticeable damage caused by heavy wind and rain during the storm. A home in the city of Cortland had trees uprooted and furniture overturned. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse University alumna killed in Manhattan bike accident
NEW YORK — A graduate of Syracuse University died Tuesday in a bike accident in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Carling Mott, 28, was identified as the victim. She was riding a Citi Bike near her Yorkville home when she fell and was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. The tractor-trailer was stopped at a red light when Mott rode up alongside it. It had just begun to move after the light turned green when Mott was struck, security camera footage showed.
