MISSOULA — Rock-solid pitching and a sixth-inning uprising propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads past the Glacier Range Riders Saturday night. Mark Timmins held Kalispell's Pioneer League first-year pro baseball franchise scoreless for the first five innings. He struck out five straight batters in one impressive stretch early and his team held on for a 5-2 road victory at Flathead Field.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO