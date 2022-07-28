www.kulr8.com
MISSOULA — Rock-solid pitching and a sixth-inning uprising propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads past the Glacier Range Riders Saturday night. Mark Timmins held Kalispell's Pioneer League first-year pro baseball franchise scoreless for the first five innings. He struck out five straight batters in one impressive stretch early and his team held on for a 5-2 road victory at Flathead Field.
MISSOULA, Mont. - One summer program is bringing together older adults and pharmacy students to talk medicine. University of Montana pharmacy students are offering free medication reviews through Missoula Aging Services. This helps keep a large part of the Missoula community safe as the aging population has grown 40% in...
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies placed a Big Sky Conference-best four players on one of three preseason All-America teams released Monday by the Football Championship Subdivision news outlet Stats Perform. Linebacker and 2021 Buchanan Award finalist Patrick O'Connell, cornerback Justin Ford and kick returner/wide receiver Malik Flowers each earned...
