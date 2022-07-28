ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Stay of execution for Ala. death row inmate denied by SCOTUS

By Lauren Harksen
wtvy.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
The Detroit Free Press

7 prosecutors to appeals court: Your abortion ruling means nothing to us

Court ruling or not, seven Michigan prosecutors say they are sticking to their guns when it comes to the abortion issue: They won't prosecute these cases. That was their response to Monday’s Michigan Court of Appeals decision, which says prosecutors can file charges under the state's 1931 law that makes abortion a crime in Michigan except to save the life of the mother. ...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy