Stay of execution for Ala. death row inmate denied by SCOTUS

Related
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
7 prosecutors to appeals court: Your abortion ruling means nothing to us
Court ruling or not, seven Michigan prosecutors say they are sticking to their guns when it comes to the abortion issue: They won't prosecute these cases. That was their response to Monday’s Michigan Court of Appeals decision, which says prosecutors can file charges under the state's 1931 law that makes abortion a crime in Michigan except to save the life of the mother. ...
