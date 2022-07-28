Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare

www.wowt.com
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Center-Valhaven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Arbor Care Center-Valhaven about the job opportunities available in all departments. Find out more in today’s interview!
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It’s made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, on the outskirts of Omaha, allowed themselves a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
Omaha company helps others start businesses during pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local business is helping others grow. During turbulent times problem solvers often get ignored, there’s just too much noise. Even so, those who work with start-up companies are finding that’s not stopping everyone. One Omaha business is trying to spread the wealth. Mark...
Omaha’s Kountze Park to receive $250,000 for upgrades
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local park will get some extra funding for various upgrades. According to the City of Omaha, Kountze Park will get $250,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The City Council says the funding will help with several projects, including upgrading the...
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change. The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.
High temperatures in Omaha prompt cooling centers, advice from health experts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amid high temperatures this week, cooling centers will open once again around Omaha. The Salvation Army of Omaha says its cooling centers offer air-conditioning and cold bottled water. The cooling centers will be in three locations this week:. Kroc Center, 2825 Y Street. Monday – Friday,...
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 29
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 29. 6. A look inside sniper training at downtown Omaha ballpark. Police snipers from across the country were in Omaha for training. 5. Omaha neighbors say portion of Bancroft Street in desperate need of...
No injuries in Omaha house fire that engulfed entire deck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire was caused by a charcoal grill over the weekend. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house fire near 130th and Jessie Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Upon arrival, crews found a large fire on the back deck of the...
Monday Aug. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, lower positivity
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. Omaha Police responded to a shooting just after 5 a.m. Monday on North 60th near Spaulding. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Police...
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
LIVE UPDATES: Omaha Public Schools to give update on open teacher, staff positions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after the Omaha Education Association said Omaha Public Schools had 200 teaching positions still open after many left at the end of last year, the school board is planning to give an update on the matter during its regular meeting. 6 News asked OPS last...
Omaha community health event gives out 1,200 free backpacks with school supplies
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OneWorld Community Health Centers encouraged people Saturday to get up and get moving. The Get up! Get moving! Back-to-school Bash was held in OneWorld’s parking lot on S. 30th Street. In exchange for learning about health and wellness, people got free backpacks and school supplies.
Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson earning respect of teammates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the offseason, edge rusher Garrett Nelson has been hard at work on the field as well as off, earning the respect of his teammates and winning their hearts. ”No favoritism, but Garrett’s probably one of my favorite guys on this team. Just the way-- you...
‘Me Too’ founder will speak at Women’s Center for Advancement event in Omaha in August
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade the Women’s Center for Advancement is hosting an event with Tarana Burke, the founder of the “Me Too” movement. Jannette Taylor, the president and CEO of the WCA says the goal is to...
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
A great summer day ahead of a heat wave
There is concern over some advertising coming to homes around the metro area. New details in a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a large pick-up truck in Sarpy County. 6 First Alert Traffic: West Maple closing at 180th Street overnight. Updated: 21 hours ago. One of the busiest roads...
Lincoln Police tase man found with stolen vehicles and tools
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police used a taser on a man they say was found with nearly $30,000 worth of stolen vehicles and tools. The first was on July 19, according to LPD, when they responded to Wellington Greens Home Owners Association, near 70th and South Streets. LPD said...
