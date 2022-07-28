Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Carly Beckman
WOWT
 4 days ago
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Center-Valhaven

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Arbor Care Center-Valhaven about the job opportunities available in all departments. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It’s made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, on the outskirts of Omaha, allowed themselves a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

Omaha company helps others start businesses during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local business is helping others grow. During turbulent times problem solvers often get ignored, there’s just too much noise. Even so, those who work with start-up companies are finding that’s not stopping everyone. One Omaha business is trying to spread the wealth. Mark...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha’s Kountze Park to receive $250,000 for upgrades

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local park will get some extra funding for various upgrades. According to the City of Omaha, Kountze Park will get $250,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The City Council says the funding will help with several projects, including upgrading the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change. The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

High temperatures in Omaha prompt cooling centers, advice from health experts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amid high temperatures this week, cooling centers will open once again around Omaha. The Salvation Army of Omaha says its cooling centers offer air-conditioning and cold bottled water. The cooling centers will be in three locations this week:. Kroc Center, 2825 Y Street. Monday – Friday,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 29

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 29. 6. A look inside sniper training at downtown Omaha ballpark. Police snipers from across the country were in Omaha for training. 5. Omaha neighbors say portion of Bancroft Street in desperate need of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No injuries in Omaha house fire that engulfed entire deck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire was caused by a charcoal grill over the weekend. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house fire near 130th and Jessie Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Upon arrival, crews found a large fire on the back deck of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. Omaha Police responded to a shooting just after 5 a.m. Monday on North 60th near Spaulding. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Police...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson earning respect of teammates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the offseason, edge rusher Garrett Nelson has been hard at work on the field as well as off, earning the respect of his teammates and winning their hearts. ”No favoritism, but Garrett’s probably one of my favorite guys on this team. Just the way-- you...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

A great summer day ahead of a heat wave

There is concern over some advertising coming to homes around the metro area. New details in a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a large pick-up truck in Sarpy County. 6 First Alert Traffic: West Maple closing at 180th Street overnight. Updated: 21 hours ago. One of the busiest roads...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police tase man found with stolen vehicles and tools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police used a taser on a man they say was found with nearly $30,000 worth of stolen vehicles and tools. The first was on July 19, according to LPD, when they responded to Wellington Greens Home Owners Association, near 70th and South Streets. LPD said...
LINCOLN, NE

