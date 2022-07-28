Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members

www.krqe.com
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus ExperimentDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Local organization demands Albuquerque city leaders freeze rent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a big spike in the price of rent since last year. A local organization says the increase is forcing New Mexicans out on the street. Now they’re trying to stop rent from going up even more. The Peoples Housing Project, who also campaigned against a $50 million bond, that would […]
Santa Fe considers adding eight plaza event permits per year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is considering an amendment to an ordinance that would allow up to eight cultural events on the plaza, including Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day. According to a city spokesperson, this is in addition to the eight commercial events allowed on the plaza per calendar year. But […]
Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shoppers got a chance to enjoy local artistry Sunday at the Summer Vibes Pop-Up Market. Plenty of people were out at the Dreams Event Studio on Osuna near Eubank, enjoying dozens of vendors, selling everything from handcrafted jewelry, paints, bows, socks, and desserts – all of it coming from local artists. The […]
2022 National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many...
losalamosreporter.com
Termination Of The Agreement For The Marriott Project
Los Alamos County Community Development Department. This coming August 9, the Los Alamos County Council will consider an ordinance to terminate the Project Participation Agreement (PPA) executed on November 16, 2019, between Los Alamos County and TNJLA, LLC. There is some disappointment as this project promised to create opportunities to...
KRQE Newsfeed: Deliberation begins, Rent control demand, Daily storms, Funeral for first responder, New art exhibit
Monday’s Top Stories Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans Breaking Bad stars bring record crowd to Isotopes Park Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces Monday’s Five Facts [1] Jurors […]
rrobserver.com
Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery
The New Mexico State Land Office Aug. 2 will host a public meeting to consider a proposal by the VA for a national veterans’ cemetery. That proposal includes the sale of the land, about 340 acres of state trust land on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho, where the cemetery will be built.
Community gathers to remember BCFD’s Matthew King
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday at Tingley Coliseum, the community gathered to give their final goodbyes to the Bernalillo County Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew King. He was one of four men killed in the helicopter crash in Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 16. It’s was a day filled with heavy emotion as colleagues looked back on the […]
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
hwy.co
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
What’s happening around New Mexico July 29 – August 4
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 29 – Aug. 4 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
rrobserver.com
The 2 lives of Carolyn Meyer: author turned performer
Meyer started her performing career terrified of the stage, and now she owns it. Author Carolyn Meyer has written 60 books, and is known for her works in historical fiction. But being a successful writer is only the tip of the iceberg. Meyer is also a successful comedian, solo performer,...
‘We’re stable here.’ Residents say ABQ’s Coronado Park provides what a shelter can’t.
News of the Coronado Park closure filtered through to residents quickly enough. The day after Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s announcement, many were already thinking through their options. But no option seems great, several people said in interviews with Source New Mexico. The Westside Emergency Housing Center is crowded and...
M’Tucci’s Nob Hill helps out local charity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, M’Tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill is donating 20% of all proceeds to the Grief Center. The Grief Center supports people who have suffered from the death of a loved one. Over the 4th of July weekend, thieves targeted their building on Carlisle near Montgomery – stealing food, computers, and cables. […]
Albuquerque seamstress group makes outfits for kids in need
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids in Albuquerque have new outfits for the upcoming school year thanks to a group of community members. The Group of Seamstresses made almost 150 outfits for kindergarten and 1st-grade students in the Albuquerque Public School Title One McKinney-Vento Homeless Program. Those kids are either homeless or in a transitional living situation. Friday, […]
rrobserver.com
Travel magazine: Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa among world’s best
Santa Ana Pueblo – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa is no stranger to top destination and resort awards. The luxury resort — on 550 acres of the Santa Ana Pueblo between Albuquerque and Santa Fe — was named among the “Top 15 Resort Hotels in the West” in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best awards.
Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area. Right now, arroyos are considered private property because […]
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico
One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
