Accidents

Beirut port blast survivors relive trauma as silos burns

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Who was al-Zawahri — and why did US kill him?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who helped Osama bin Laden plot the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and ensured al-Qaida survived and spread in the years after. President Joe Biden on Monday announced the killing of al-Zawahri, delivering a significant counterterrorism win just 11 months after American troops left the country.
POLITICS

