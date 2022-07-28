Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.: How to watch and stream the fight

www.espn.com
Amanda Nunes gets revenge, recaptures UFC women's bantamweight title from Julianna Peña
DALLAS -- Amanda Nunes vowed to make changes in her game. She vowed to get her belt back after shockingly losing it seven months ago to Julianna Peña. In the rematch, Nunes did exactly what she promised. With a new southpaw stance on the feet and a renewed wrestling game, Nunes defeated Peña via a dominant unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.
WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns retains, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee impress
NASHVILLE -- Roman Reigns retained the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with a victory over Brock Lesnar in an action-packed Last Man Standing Match to close out SummerSlam. It was a matchup billed as their final encounter ever and after a violent back-and-forth affair, Reigns finally buried Lesnar in a pile...
Jose Ramirez withdraws from title fight vs. Jose Zepeda because of conflict with wedding; Regis Prograis in line to replace him
Jose Ramirez will wait a little bit longer for the opportunity to regain his WBC junior welterweight title. He scrapped plans for a vacant title fight against Jose Zepeda that was ordered by the WBC because of a conflict with his wedding in October, Ramirez's attorney, Peter Aguayo, said in a statement provided to ESPN.
UFC 277: Amanda Nunes' victory over Julianna Peña catches eyes of Francis Ngannou, Ed Reed and more
UFC 277's main event featured a rematch between bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes in front of an electric crowd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The first bout between these two ended in a shocker, as Peña defeated Nunes in the second round via submission. Peña closed as a +650 betting underdog for the first fight against Nunes, which was the fourth-largest upset in a title fight in UFC history according to ESPN Stats & Information.
After a promising start, Venus Williams falls in first singles match back
For one memorable set on Monday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citi Open, Venus Williams seemed to have rediscovered her former dominance. Battling the lingering heat and humidity of the Washington, D.C., evening -- and Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino across the net -- Williams chased down every ball and put on a clinic with her power and grit. It was hard to believe this was her first competitive singles match in nearly a year.
