New York City, NY

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.: How to watch and stream the fight

By Michael Rothstein
ESPN
 4 days ago
www.espn.com

ESPN

Amanda Nunes gets revenge, recaptures UFC women's bantamweight title from Julianna Peña

DALLAS -- Amanda Nunes vowed to make changes in her game. She vowed to get her belt back after shockingly losing it seven months ago to Julianna Peña. In the rematch, Nunes did exactly what she promised. With a new southpaw stance on the feet and a renewed wrestling game, Nunes defeated Peña via a dominant unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.
UFC
ESPN

WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns retains, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee impress

NASHVILLE -- Roman Reigns retained the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with a victory over Brock Lesnar in an action-packed Last Man Standing Match to close out SummerSlam. It was a matchup billed as their final encounter ever and after a violent back-and-forth affair, Reigns finally buried Lesnar in a pile...
WWE
ESPN

UFC 277: Amanda Nunes' victory over Julianna Peña catches eyes of Francis Ngannou, Ed Reed and more

UFC 277's main event featured a rematch between bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes in front of an electric crowd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The first bout between these two ended in a shocker, as Peña defeated Nunes in the second round via submission. Peña closed as a +650 betting underdog for the first fight against Nunes, which was the fourth-largest upset in a title fight in UFC history according to ESPN Stats & Information.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

After a promising start, Venus Williams falls in first singles match back

For one memorable set on Monday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citi Open, Venus Williams seemed to have rediscovered her former dominance. Battling the lingering heat and humidity of the Washington, D.C., evening -- and Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino across the net -- Williams chased down every ball and put on a clinic with her power and grit. It was hard to believe this was her first competitive singles match in nearly a year.
WASHINGTON, DC

