ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

President Biden's granddaughter will get married on the White House's South Lawn

By Molly Nagle
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0fmU_0gwN08Ay00

Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, will have her fall wedding on the South Lawn of the White House -- the first time the White House has hosted nuptials since 2013.

"Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs’ endorsement…we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited," the 28 year-old Naomi Biden, an attorney, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

MORE: Biden plays video games with family, shows off presidential 'swag' at Camp David

Aides had previously announced that she and her 25-year-old fiancé, lawyer Peter Neal, would have a reception at the White House on Nov. 19.

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead," Naomi Biden, daughter of the president's younger son, Hunter, tweeted in April.

The White House has said the Biden family will be covering the cost of the reception as is consistent with other private events hosted by the first family and in keeping with the tradition of wedding festivities under prior administrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWHrI_0gwN08Ay00
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Naomi Biden, right, and fiance Peter Neal attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art, March 22, 2022, in New York.

Naomi Biden and Neal were introduced by friends some four years ago, first lady Jill Biden's office previously told reporters. Neal proposed in September in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, not far from where he grew up "with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother’s engagement ring."

Their families "were there to surprise them after," the first lady's office has said.

According to the White House Historical Association (WHHA), there have been 18 documented weddings at the White House and four documented receptions. The most recent ceremony was in 2013, under President Barack Obama, when his photographer Pete Souza wed Patti Lease.

The most recent reception was in 2008, for President George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush ahead of her marriage to Henry Hager at the Bush family ranch in Texas.

While the WHHA notes there have been weddings held in the Rose Garden, they do not list any weddings that took place on the South Lawn.

Comments / 81

Brian Roberts
3d ago

I bet the Bidens will be covering the cost ,,can they prove it ,,everything else there family has done has been a big lie ...just look at Hunter...

Reply(16)
48
Paula Pierce
3d ago

you and me are paying for it too. secret service, staff, all of it on us the tax player

Reply
28
Leslie Redding
3d ago

Can we proof anything that government official spend and do? Biden not the first I'm sure.

Reply
13
Related
Us Weekly

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Relationship Timeline: Wedding, White House Years and Beyond

An American love story. Ivanka Trump met her husband, Jared Kushner, at a business lunch in 2007, when they were both 25. “They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Donald Trump‘s daughter told Vogue in February 2015 of the commercial real estate broker and friend who brought her and Kushner together. “Whenever we see them, we’re like, ‘The best deal we ever made!’”
REAL ESTATE
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Neal
Person
Pete Souza
Person
Henry Hager
AOL Corp

Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club

Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lawn#Wedding#The White House#Sec
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Hunter Biden makes rare public outing amid investigation

Hunter Biden appeared in public in Malibu, California, with wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau Thursday after news broke that the outcome of an investigation into his finances had reached a "critical stage." Hunter Biden has made few public appearances since his father Joe Biden won the presidency in...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
White House
ABC News

ABC News

764K+
Followers
168K+
Post
428M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy