Former Marines, car dealer face murder for hire charges in murder of Nashville couple

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
43-year-old man charged with stalking teen
According to arrest documents, the man had been contacting the teen without her consent, expressing his desire for a romantic relationship with the victim.
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
1 injured after altercation leads to shooting in Antioch
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
1 Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
1 person has been reported dead after a single motor vehicle accident in South Nashville on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place on Culbertson Road, near Nolensville Pike.
Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty
Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WSMV
4 men indicted in murder-for-hire plot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four men were indicted in December in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the murders of two Nashvillians in March 2020 have now been charged with murder for hire. United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee said a federal grand jury...
WTVC
Woman wanted in deadly stabbing of man at Nashville hotel captured
(UPDATE) -- Metro Nashville police found Christina Walker Saturday night at her apartment nearby and arrested her without incident. ------------------------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A deadly stabbing occurred at an extended-stay hotel near Nashville International Airport. A 44-year-old man died inside a room after being found stabbed to death on the...
WSMV
Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
WSMV
Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
Injuries reported following Clarksville crash involving motorcycle
Injuries have been reported following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Clarksville.
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
WTVC
Metro Police Chief surprises, commends Nashville bouncer who stopped man with gun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A downtown bouncer who police say stopped a gunman before he could open fire is getting a big pat on the back Friday. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented Michael Kuhn with an award outside the downtown bar where the security guard works. It was all a surprise.
WUSA
NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
WTVC
Virginia dad accused of driving over 300 miles to shoot NC man who dated his daughter
HUBERT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a Virginia man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight. News outlets report that the Onslow County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders found Jared...
WTVC
A homeless person chases another man into a downtown Nashville business with a rock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Security video from a downtown Nashville ice cream shop shows a homeless man being chased by another homeless man with a rock, according to the business owner. This incident happened last Saturday just before 6 p.m. at Mattheessen's ice cream shop on 2nd Ave. The...
Metro police officer ‘violently shoved’ after pulling over stolen vehicle
A Metro police officer was shoved after pulling a driver over in a stolen vehicle, according to a an affidavit.
