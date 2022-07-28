Automotive Aftermarket Continues to Drive Results for Colmar’s Dorman Products

montco.today
Volpe Enterprises, North Wales Home Remodeling Firm, Stakes Claim in Chester County
Eager to gain additional proximity to the lucrative Main Line, Volpe Enterprises, a 50-year veteran of Montgomery County home renovations from North Wales, is adding a Malvern site to its North Wales-based business. The firm started humbly, as a family of roofers, but its principals have long targeted greater success....
Had It with Traditional Networking? The Chamber for Greater Montco Has a Better Alternative
The Montgomeryville BPN recognizes its 2021 chair. The Business Partnership Network (BPN) was conceptualized in 2014 by eight members of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County who were exasperated by the high dues, structure, and strict participation requirements of national business networking associations. After fervently seeking out a...
Generation Z Wants More Work/Life Balance, and Companies are Giving it to Them
Even prior to how Covid changed the workplace, Generation Z was still facing a time of major transition for jobs. They are the first generation to grow up knowing a fully digital world. Employers may not have been ready for that, but as The New York Times explains, Covid changed...
Plymouth Meeting Biopharma Co. Turns Focus Inward to Heal Itself by Cutting Costs
Dr. Jacqueline Shea, new CEO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals.Image via Dr. Jacqueline Shea at Inovio. Plymouth Meeting biopharma firm Inovio, working to cure its own ills, is undergoing a reorg. The multiple measures it is taking under new CEO Dr. Jacqueline Shea are designed to bolster its cash position into 3Q2024, as John George reported in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Cost-of-Living Woes Hit American Families Coast to Coast, but How Bad (Or Good) Are Things Here?
A look at national data on the cost of living has enough details to indicate how Montgomery County residents are faring in 2022.Image via iStock. To quantify the current household effect of inflation and other economic woes, SmartAsset has parsed data with enough granularity to not only reveal state trends, but county ones, as well.
The Wall Street Journal: Say No to Busywork and Supercharge Your Career
When you get hired for a job it is pretty common practice that the responsibilities that are outlined at the start of your employment are not going to be all-encompassing. So basically other similar duties might get asked of you in time. But other times you might get asked to pitch in on something outside the scope of your job as a favor.
How Is Montco Cutting Its $161M COVID Recovery Fund Pie?
Montgomery County's plans for allocating federal COVID relief are gelling; a final vote is scheduled for late Aug. On its surface the math may seem wonky: Just seven percent of the county’s population is getting 27 percent in COVID-19 recovery funds. But that’s how Montgomery County is leaning toward allocating its federal investment. A deeper dive, however, reveals a sensible thought process behind it, reports Evan Brandt for The Times Herald.
Electric Vehicle Advantages Spark Interest, Investments from Phila. Collar Counties
A growing number of municipalities in Philadelphia’s collar counties are transitioning their gas-powered vehicles and investing in the infrastructure required to support electric vehicles. Kenny Cooper juiced up his journalistic talent to cover the story for WHYY. Montgomery County currently has three hybrid sheriff vehicles and a number of...
Montco Is Home to 23 Least Budget-Friendly Communities in the State, Including Number One
Seattle fintech software company doxo examined household budgets nationally and statewide, revealing notable data for Montgomery County communities. A Seattle software company’s national and statewide analyses of household expenses reveals Montgomery County communities in which monthly bill paying takes the least — and largest — bites. The...
Valley Forge Sports Teams with Eastern Youth Soccer for 2023 Event, a $4.8M Score for the Economy
Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB), Valley Forge Sports, and Eastern Youth Soccer are collaborating on one of the largest youth sporting events to ever be brought to the county: the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup.
NPR: Lansdale Couple Decides to Stay Put, Frustrated Over New Home Costs
A Lansdale couple has struggled in the search for a new home, vexed by increases in interest rates in a market already advantageous to sellers. The Federal Reserve’s repeated bump in interest rates — designed to calm inflation worries — may be chilling the years-long red-hot residential real estate market for some home buyers, especially locally. NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly reported the trend from the perspective of a Lansdale house-hunting couple.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: If You Think ‘Norristown Mansion’ Is an Oxymoron, You’re Wrong
– Inside, the kitchen has a work-ready but stylish design. Unseen in this photo is a breakfast area with box bay window seat. The great room features full-size glass doors that open to the impressive paver patio. From there, it’s easy access to the infinity pool with waterfall. – – The...
1830 Map — One of the Earliest Printings of Montgomery County on Paper — Gets New Home in Pennsburg
Montgomery County in 1830.Image via Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center at The Sanatoga Post. An 1830 Montgomery County map has been acquired by the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center for display in Pennsburg this fall. Joe Zlomek unrolled this story at The Sanatoga Post.
Greenleaf at Cheltenham — Once the Cheltenham Square Mall — Turns Over Ownership Once Again
Greenleaf at Cheltenham, the Wyncote commercial real estate property that operated for decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall, has a new owner. Natalie Kostelni covered the property’s various transferals, including this latest one, for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Paramount Realty, a Lakewood, N.J. firm, is the latest acquirer of...
Fall Expo to Kindle Career Fires among Montgomery County Students as Next-Gen Employees
The Sept. 27 Careers of Tomorrow Expo connects area students with places of possible employment. The Oct. 25 Careers of Tomorrow Expo is an opportunity for students in late middle- and high school to explore 100 of the many career paths that lie before them. Best, local business entities seeking...
General Recreation: Learn More About Inclusive Playgrounds and How to Build One
Well-designed inclusive playgrounds and parks welcome people and especially children of all abilities to play, learn and grow together, writes General Recreation Inc. of Newtown Square. But more than that, an inclusive playground can be multi-generational, meaning adults can actively engage with children in their care, and become a true...
General Recreation: Young Woman’s Project Made Playground More Accessible
Maria Ciao earned a Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for working to install accessible play equipment at North Park’s Flagstaff Grove playground in Allegheny County. Ciao was helped in her effort by General Recreation, Inc. of Newtown Square. General Recreation doesn’t usually have...
Lower Merion H.S. Entrepreneurs Eliminate the Wave of Obstacles That Could Spoil a Day’s Shore Trip
Jude Vaughan and Samuel Abella.Image via Philadelphia Magazine. It’s about 70 miles from Montgomery County to the Shore. But in a car packed with kids, chairs, toys, towels, beach bags, lunches, inflatables, kites, and food, that trek can feel like 700. Two teenage, Montco entrepreneurs have a fix: Perfect Beach Day NJ. Victor Fiorello floated their story in Philadelphia Magazine.
Cutloose Cares, New Norristown Outreach, Having Purchased School Supplies, Needs Stuffers to Pack Them
Cutloose Cares, a Norristown outreach for struggling families, needs a few good hands. The organization — which is only a few months old — is dedicated to helping disadvantaged residents in the area, providing them with a pathway to health and well-being.
Unexpected Inlet Incident Interrupts Lafayette Hill Beachgoer’s Reading Session
Of the things that could have interrupted her quiet shore day (errant beach ball, hungry seagull, quick-moving storm), Lafayette Hill resident Anna Habel never expected to be startled by something so significant. Trish Hartman, 6abc, sifted the story of what caused Habel to abandon her book.
