FAT Brands opens first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location in Kansas

First Look at Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express
Wichita’s first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express recently opened at 2556 N. Greenwich Road. The first of what should be three locations in town brought out numerous fans, first-timers and foodies who were excited to check out the new place. Our group was a part of the first-timers who had never been to one before.
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | August 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for August. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Classic Town & Country. Big thanks to Classic Town & Country for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Could Wichita State, AfterShocks host future TBT championship week? What TBT CEO says
AfterShocks coach Zach Bush says “it’s a match made in heaven.” WSU fans own the five largest crowds in TBT history.
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
KAKE TV
Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita
A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
Western Kansas offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for Kansas City and Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
Cybersecurity firm moving its headquarters to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cybersecurity firm Novacoast is moving its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, California. The firm, which first came to Wichita last year, currently employs 40 people in software cybersecurity engineering and software development. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve […]
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
Lottery players discuss what they'd do with historic prize
Back-to-school shopping can really add up. Sheila Regehr joins Shane Konicki to find out how you can save with deals at Dillons. FF12 breaks down claims in ad opposing constitutional amendment on abortion. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT. Many ads focusing on the amendment vote are filling...
S. Wichita WIC location temporarily closing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing staffing shortages, Sedgwick County announced effective Monday, Aug. 1, the Stanley Clinic of the Sedgwick County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program at 1749 S Martinson will be temporarily closed. “Until further notice, clients of the Stanley Clinic will be served at Sedgwick County Health...
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No charges will be filed and an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Greg “The Hitman” Williams is closed, according to the Wichita City Attorney’s Office. Williams returned to Power 93.5 Monday, more than two weeks after he was taken off the...
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be one more chance of rain for south central Kansas into Sunday morning, then temperatures will get hotter. Isolated showers and storms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Kansas tonight. This activity could continue throughout Sunday...
What you need to know to vote in the Wichita, Kansas area on Tuesday
Here’s how to find your polling place, where to find a sample ballot and where to find information about what you’ll vote on.
